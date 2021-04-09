Tullahoma plated the first run at home Wednesday night, but Franklin County controlled the remainder of Wednesday’s contest and notched the 7-1 victory.
Alena Martin drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the first inning for Tullahoma, before Olivia Lynch came in as the courtesy runner for the Lady Wildcat’s catcher. Lynch would score shortly thereafter as Emeri Saunders lined a triple into right field for to give Tullahoma the early 1-0 lead.
Franklin County answered back in the top half of the second inning to tie the contest at 1. Carissa Montgomery reached base on a fielder’s choice and later came around to score on a passed ball.
An inning later, Franklin County broke the game open and plated four runs in the third to grab a 5-1 advantage. Emma Owens reached on a one-out single and scored when Alyssa Sherrill doubled into left field.
Alyssa later scored on a two-out base hit by Emily Jenkins. Amelia Sherrill followed with a double for the Rebelettes. Montgomery plated Jenkins and Amelia with a two-run double into left field for the final runs of the third inning.
Franklin County tacked on its final runs of the ballgame in the top of the sixth inning. Morgan Bradford reached on a one-out walk and later scored when Owens reached base on an error. Alyssa followed with an RBI single that allowed Owens to score to make it a 7-1 contest.
Alyssa notched the win for Franklin County in the circle. In seven innings, she allowed one run on five hits and two walks, while she additionally struck out 10 batters.
Zaylan Spinner took the loss for Tullahoma in the circle. In 5.1 innings, she allowed seven runs, five of which were earned, on nine hits and three walks, while she additionally struck out two batters.
Katy Bean tossed the final. 1.2 innings for the Lady Wildcats and allowed just a walk.
Tullahoma was scheduled to host Lawrence County Thursday. However, that game was postponed due to weather and as of press time, a new date had yet to be set.
The Lady Wildcats (0-7, 0-6) are next scheduled to head to Franklin County on Monday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.