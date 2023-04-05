Tullahoma bounced back Thursday against Marion County, beating them 11-4.
Clutch plays made the difference for the Lady ‘Cats. They had the same amount of hits as the Lady Warriors, but they were able to plate 11 runs while the Warriors stranded nine runners on base.
The Lady Wildcats were very good at the dish Thursday. They tallied 12 hits and drew eight walks. Kylee Holt, Madison Goad, Ragan Norman, and Mallorie Stone each had two hits. Goad, Alazae Griffin, and Kaitlynn Gattis drew two walks a piece. Griffin added 3 RBI to her stat line, while Goad added two.
Amaya Sharp pitched the whole game for Tullahoma. She threw 92 pitches in the seven innings. Sharp struck out one batter and only walked one batter. Although the Lady Warriors had 12 hits, she only allowed four runs.
The Lady Wildcats struggled Tuesday against the Lincoln County Falcons. They lost 15-2. They got on base seven times in four innings, but couldn’t get more than two runs across the plate. Tullahoma had two bad half innings and that affected the outcome of the game. They committed three errors, walked five batters, and gave up seven hits in those two half innings.
The Lady Wildcats host Columbia Wednesday in the middle of their busy week. The varsity game is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. They also play Thursday at home for a district game against Lawrence County and then they travel Friday to Grundy County for their fourth game of the week.