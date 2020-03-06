Tullahoma struggled to hit shots early and Blackman took full advantage, running away with a 75-38 win to secure the Region 4-AAA Title in Lawrenceburg on Wednesday.
Despite the loss, Tullahoma had already secured its spot into the sectional round of the playoffs. The Lady Wildcats (25-9) will head to Bradley Central for their sectional matchup. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Tipoff on Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
During the region title game on Wednesday, Tullahoma had a hard time stopping Blackman guards Iyana Moore and Victoria page as the duo teamed to score 49 points. Moore netted 25 points and Page added 24 points for the Lady Blaze.
Second chance opportunities also hurt the Lady Wildcats early in the loss. Blackman outrebounded Tullahoma 32-20 in the final stats.
In the first quarter, Tullahoma was held without a field goal and trailed 15-3 after the opening period. All three of the Lady Wildcats’ points came at the free throw line in the first quarter, as Julia Duncan hit a pair of attempts from the charity stripe, while Farrell added one of her own.
Tullahoma hit four field goals in the second quarter and headed into halftime trailing 28-13. The Lady Wildcats made just four of their 17 shot attempts in the first half. Ty Hardin hit the first basket for the Lady Wildcats coming near the five minute mark of the first half.
Farrell added another basket for Tullahoma, while Macey Bowman connected on a basket, making the score 21-10. Duncan added a 3-pointer before the first half concluded, and Tullahoma trailed 28-13 at halftime.
The teams combined for 21 points in the third quarter, with Blackman putting up 12 points in the period. Tullahoma netted nine points in the third quarter and trailed 40-22 entering the final period of play.
Blackman took total control in the fourth quarter, connecting on 13 of its 15 shot attempts in the period. As a team, the Lady Wildcats shot just 31 percent from the floor, hitting 13 of their 42 shot attempts. Blackman put up 58 percent of its shots, making 25 of its 43 attempts, including hitting seven 3-pointers.
Duncan led Tullahoma in scoring, as she put up 15 points against the Lady Blaze. Farrell also added double figures and finished with 11 points.
McKenna Buckner scored five points, while Bowman, Nutt and Hardin each finished with two points. Morgan Carr rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma with a free throw.