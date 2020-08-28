As a team, the Lady Wildcats put up a 158 during the Sun Drop Classic Invitational, on their way to a second-place tournament during the Manchester tournament at WillowBrook Golf Course Wednesday.
Mallory TeVrucht led the Tullahoma girls’ team by putting up a 77 on the day. Her performance placed her tied for third in the individual standings.
Ava Catherine Banks added an 81 for the Lady Wildcats. Grace Hicks and Sara Wallace Whitt also carded rounds, turning in an 86 and 100, respectively. Hicks’ and Wallace Whitt’s scores did factor into Tullahoma’s final tally. In high school girls’ golf, a team’s top two performers determine a team’s overall score.
Tullahoma finished second to a Providence Christian School that put up a 148 on the day. Cookeville placed third out of the 11 teams competing on the girls’ side with a 161.
Milan finished fourth at 166, while Cleveland placed fifth at 169. Bradley Central took sixth at 183, while Signal Mountain finished seventh at 184. Oakland placed eighth at 191, while Walker Valley finished ninth at 214, Warren County took 10th at 222, while Coffee County rounded out the teams in 11th at 229.
On the boys’ side, Tullahoma finished seventh out of the 13 teams competing on the day. The Wildcats combined to score 338 during their 18-hole round.
Andrew Cardosi led Tullahoma and carded a 76. Chase Wiley finished in second at 81, while Sebi Aguirre added an 83. William Zebick put up a 98 as well for the Wildcats.
Isaac Lynch turned in a 99 for Tullahoma. However, Lynch’s score did not impact the Wildcats’ final tally. In high school boys’ golf, a team’s top four individual performers determine a team’s final score.
Signal Mountain took first place on the boys’ side with an overall score of 283. Cookeville finished second with a 303 and White County rounded out the top three teams with a 310.
Bradley Central put up a 312 to take fourth place, while MTCS finished fifth at 318. Oakland added a 326 to take sixth place, while Cleveland finished eighth at 346. Ninth place went to Walker Valley at 352, while Warren County took 10th at 353. Providence Christian School placed 11th at 369, while Coffee County finished 12th at 370 and Milan rounded out the team scores in 13th at 382.
Both Tullahoma teams are scheduled to travel Pickwick Landing State Park Golf Course Monday. The Lady Wildcats and Wildcats will be competing in the Hardin County Invitational which is set to get underway at 9 a.m.