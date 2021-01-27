Tuesday’s fourth quarter featured nothing short of a slugfest as Tullahoma and Lincoln County tussled back-and-forth until the final buzzer sounded. The Lady Wildcats were the ones left standing as they delivered the final blows, pulling out a 51-47 home win.
“It took grit for us to get a win tonight,” said Tullahoma Head Coach Cody McMurtry. “They had to dig deep inside and want to get that win. We did not have it tonight. It just came down to the defensive side of the ball and the will in ourselves to win. It was just grit, that’s all it was.
“Coach [Chad] Tipps and Lincoln County is one of the hardest coaches to coach against in our district. They do such a great job. It was a team effort tonight”
The final stanza saw the lead change five different times and a pair of ties, before Tullahoma grabbed control for good with just under three minutes left to play. Lucy Nutt drained a 3-pointer to give the Lady Wildcats a 48-45 advantage with 2:56 remaining on the clock.
Less than 20 seconds later, Lincoln County cut its deficit down to one point. Amelia Kate Richardson was able to get inside the paint, scoring to cut it to a 48-47 contest with 2:39 left on the clock.
Just seconds later, Tullahoma padded their lead a little bit. Nutt was able to sink one of two free-throw attempts to put her team up 49-47 with 2:16 remaining in the contest.
Lincoln County couldn’t find the equalizer, but did have one final opportunity after the Lady Wildcats turned the ball over with 30 seconds left on the clock. Nutt was called for traveling, giving the Lady Falcons possession in the final seconds.
After moving the ball around the court, Lincoln County never got a shot off in the final few seconds. Instead, Kailyn Farrell was able to tip the ball away for Tullahoma, breaking away and scoring the game’s final points with 9 seconds left on the clock.
Lincoln County led the majority of Tuesday’s contest and led by as many as seven points late in the second quarter. Annalise Malone knocked down a jumper to give her team a 30-23 advantage with 1:21 remaining in the first half.
Tullahoma answered with five-straight points to cut its deficit down to 30-28 at the break. Eleanor Fults first made a 3-pointer for the Lady Wildcats, while Nutt followed with a basket in the final seconds of the second quarter.
Both teams battled in a tight second quarter, but Lincoln County continued to hold the lead. After back-to-back baskets, the Lady Falcons swelled that lead back up to seven with three minutes left in the third quarter. Alyssa Sticker first knocked down a 3-pointer, before Richardson added a bucket to make it a 39-32 contest.
Once again, Tullahoma was able to trim into its deficit and scored five-straight points to close out the third quarter. This time Morgan Carr connected for a 3-pointer and Farrell added a basket to make it a 39-37 ballgame.
Carr struck again from beyond the arc to put Tullahoma up 40-39 with 6 minutes left on the clock. Malone followed with a pair of free throws to put Lincoln County back in front 41-40 just nine seconds later.
On the opposite end of the floor, Liv Bowen connected for a 3 of her own, giving the Lady Wildcats a 43-41 advantage. Seconds later, the game was tied up at 43 as Malone netted a basket for Lincoln County.
With just under four minutes left to play, Nutt knocked down a jumper for Tullahoma to give her team a 45-43 advantage. That was until Richardson followed with a basket for Lincoln County to tie the score at 45 with 3:40 remaining on the clock.
After a trade of possessions, Nutt added what turned into the final dagger. After getting the ball from the top of the arc, she was able to drill a 3-pointer to give Tullahoma a 48-45 lead.
Nutt led the Lady Wildcats in scoring after she netted 19 points in the points in the win. That performance comes after she put up 13 points against Columbia Monday night and 17 points against Franklin County Friday.
“Lucy’s biggest issue is that she doesn’t know just how good that she is, but it’s also probably her greatest strength,” McMurtry said. “After Christmas though, something got into her and we talked with her and told her that she needs to be taking 15-plus shots some nights. She’s becoming that leader. She’s taking on that role and thriving in it.”
Farrell also added double figures for the Lady Wildcats as she finished with 11 points. Carr netted nine points for Tullahoma, while Bowen finished with four points. Lily Melton and Fults both added three pints, while Az’Ja White rounded out the scoring for the Lady Wildcats with two points.
Tullahoma (12-7, 6-2) is next scheduled to host Lawrence County on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.