The Tullahoma girls made an example of the Spring Hill Lady Raiders to open district play, crushing their visitors 50-22 in a game that was all but over by halftime.
The Lady ‘Cats had three players in double digits with Eleanor Fults leading the way with 16 as she went a perfect four-for-four from the foul line on the night. Nyjah Gibbs was on her heels with 14, all scored the old fashioned way, two at a time. McLayne Bobo had 10 the hard way, eight of those coming from the charity stripe as she went a perfect eight-for-eight from the line.
Spring Hill had only one scorer join the double digit club as Berk Brashear had 11. Only four Lady Raiders scored points on the evening.
Spring Hill’s Mariya Ramzy had her only three points of the night in the first as the wheels came off early for the Lady Raiders. Tullahoma’s Bobo started her perfect night at the charity stripe in the first, going four-for-four. Gibbs contributed a pair of field goals and Lucy Nutt nailed four of her night’s nine in the opening stanza to boost Tullahoma to a 12-5 advantage after one.
Spring Hill would likely like to forget about the second period as they were blitzed by Tullahoma to the tune of 20-8. Fults put her foot on the gas, canning a pair of threes along with four foul shots. Nutt had five and Olivia Bowen contributed a long ball to the mix as Tullahoma lead 32-13 at the half.
Things didn’t get better for the visitors when they came out of the locker room as they were outscored by the hosts 12-7 in the third. Gibbs and Bobo led the way with six apiece. J.C. Breshear had her only three of the night for Spring Hill in the third.
Offense was at a minimum to end the game as the Lady ‘Cats led 44-20 going into the fourth which saw only a Berk Brashear basket stand between them and a shutout. Bowen, Fults and Gibbs each registered deuces for Tullahoma to end the game.
Tullahoma was 10-for-12 from the charity stripe on the night and canned four 3-point shots, double the shots from beyond the arc registered by Spring Hill.