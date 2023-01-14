McLayne Bobo

The Tullahoma girls made an example of the Spring Hill Lady Raiders to open district play, crushing their visitors 50-22 in a game that was all but over by halftime.

The Lady ‘Cats had three players in double digits with Eleanor Fults leading the way with 16 as she went a perfect four-for-four from the foul line on the night. Nyjah Gibbs was on her heels with 14, all scored the old fashioned way, two at a time. McLayne Bobo had 10 the hard way, eight of those coming from the charity stripe as she went a perfect eight-for-eight from the line.

Eleanor Fults

