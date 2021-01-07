Four seconds into Tuesday’s matchup, Tullahoma grabbed the lead for good and never looked back in a 77-40 home win over Cascade.
The Lady Wildcats netted the first 12 points during Tuesday’s matchup, led by McKenna Buckner who scored half of that tally. Kailyn Farrell put up four points during that run, while Lucy Nutt added a basket to put Tullahoma up 12-0 with 3:53 remaining in the first quarter.
Cascade began to cut to into its deficit the remaining of the opening period, and trailed 18-11 heading into the second quarter. Liv Bowen, Eleanor Fults and Nutt each scored two points for Tullahoma before the opening quarter concluded.
The Lady Wildcats took total control of the matchup in the second quarter, opening the period on a 16-1 run, taking a 34-12 advantage with 3:06 remaining in the first half. Nutt scored eight of those points for Tullahoma during that run, while Buckner and Farrell each put up four points.
Nutt, Bowen and Buckner each added a 3-pointer before the second quarter concluded. Baylee Buchanan knocked down a basket of her own to give Tullahoma a 45-21 lead at halftime.
Momentum stayed with the Lady Wildcats in the third quarter and Tullahoma opened the second half on a 14-2 run to take a 59-23 advantage. Nutt netted six points during that stretch for the Lady Wildcats, while Farrell added four points and Morgan Carr and Bowen each hit a basket. Fults knocked down a 3-poitner before the third quarter concluded to put Tullahoma up 62-27.
Buckner got the final period started quickly by knocking down a 3-pointer. Buckner finished the fourth quarter with seven points. Bowen added a 3 of her own, while Farrell added three points of her own. Nutt also put up a basket and Tullahoma sealed the victory.
Nutt led the Lady Wildcats in scoring during the victory after she netted 23 points. Buckner added 20 points for Tullahoma, while Farrell also had double figures, finishing with 15 points.
Fults put up eight points for the Lady Wildcats, while Bowen had seven points. Both Carr and Buchanan rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma after each put up two points.
Tullahoma (6-4, 2-0) was scheduled to head to Lawrence County for a District 8-AAA matchup. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats are next scheduled to host Columbia this Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.