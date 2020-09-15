A two-hour lightning delay didn’t slow down Tullahoma at all, as the Lady Wildcats rolled to a 6-0 victory at home against Marshall County Saturday.
Weather forced the game to be halted less than 15 minutes into the first half in a scoreless District 11-AA contest. Tullahoma followed by netting all six of its scores after the delay, including four second-half goals. The Lady Wildcats have outscored their opponents 24-2 in their last three ballgames.
Tullahoma took 16 shots in the first half, but was only able to capitalize on two of those opportunities. Natalie Nunn netted both goals for the Lady Wildcats in the first half.
Nunn’s score came after an initial shot by Anna Parker was deflected by Marshall County’s keeper. Nunn was there for the rebound and connected on the right side of the net, giving her team a 1-0 lead with 16:47 left before halftime.
Six minutes later, Nunn added her second goal of the contest. This time, the senior was able to get ball possession after an in-bounds play. Nunn’s shot deflected off the Marshall County keeper’s hands and into the back of the net with 10:08 remaining in the first half.
Out of the halftime break, Tullahoma scored three times in the first three minutes to open up a commanding 5-0 lead. The Lady Wildcats had just eight shots in the second half, six of which were on frame.
Adriana Escamilla got the scoring started for Tullahoma in the second half, coming just 18 seconds into the period. After receiving the ball on a breakaway, Escamilla put up a shot that found the left side of the net to give the Lady Wildcats a 3-0 advantage.
A minute later, Escamilla added an assist to her stat line and hit Katy Champion who connected for a goal to make the score 4-0. Champion was able to get the ball on the right side of the field and fired off a deep shot that landed in the right corner of the net with 38:25 left in the contest.
Less than 30 seconds later, the Lady Wildcats answered with another goal to take a 5-0 lead. This time, Amy Johnson was able to get the ball on a breakaway and find the right side of the net with 37:57 remaining on the clock.
Ten minutes later, Johnson added another goal for Tullahoma. Once again, Johnson was able to race toward the ball and mirror her first opportunity with a shot into the right corner of the net to give the Lady Wildcats a 6-0 lead with 27:10 left in the match.
Marshall County put up just three shots against Tullahoma, all of which were on target and came in the second half.
Prior to the win over Marshall County, the Lady Wildcats were coming off of a 10-1 win at White County on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats led 7-1 at halftime, before tacking on three more scores in the final half. Nunn got the scoring started for Tullahoma off of an assist from Johnson.
Nunn returned the favor, setting up Johnson for the Lady Wildcats’ second goal of the match. Johnson added another score minutes later, before setting up Parker for a goal.
Escamilla netted the fifth score for Tullahoma. An own goal by White County led to the sixth goal for the Lady Wildcats, before Escamilla scored again before halftime, this time coming off of an assist from Reagan Rogers.
Out of the break, Parker added the eighth goal for the Lady Wildcats. Katy Champion netted a goal off of an assist by Lily Storey. Katelyn Cyr added the final goal of the game with 24 minutes left on the clock, giving Tullahoma the mercy victory.
Tullahoma (4-2, 1-1) is next scheduled to host Page on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.