Despite having limited matches this season, the Tullahoma High School girls bowling team extended its year by capturing the District 8 Title with back-to-back wins over Lawrence County Monday.
Tullahoma opened play with a dominating 23-4 victory over Lawrence County, before following that effort with a 22-5 win. As of press time, the location of the Region 4 Tournament has yet to be determined. Tullahoma’s next opponent is also unknown as District 7 has yet to hold its tournament.
The Lady Wildcats gained advantage early over Lawrence County, winning five of the six individual matchups in the first set. Tullahoma added two more points to its score after leading the opening game in pins, 932-754, to take a 7-1 lead.
Hope Sebourn scored the first win for the Lady Wildcats after downing her opponent 165-85. Josie Smith followed with a 133-125 victory, while Zoe Holley added a 156-130 win. Lynsey Jackson notched a 169-118 win, before Rachel Mitchell secured a 162-137 victory.
Tullahoma once again won five of the six individual matches in the second set. The Lady Wildcats additionally led the second game in pins, 850-759, to take a 14-2 lead.
Sebourn led off the second set with a win for Tullahoma, after notching a 150-94 victory. Holley followed with a 148-125 win, before Jackson added a 182-148 victory. Mitchell scored a 123-91 win and Emilee Hewitt scored a 155-145 victory.
Tullahoma added four more individual wins in the third set and led in pins, 917-741. The Lady Wildcats received the final three points after leading the match in pins, 2,699-2,254, to score the 23-4 victory.
Sebourn notched the first win in the third set with a 158-125 victory. Holley added a 157-66 win. Jackson followed with a 215-110 victory, before Mitchell beat her opponent 160-133.
In the second match against Lawrence County, Tullahoma won four of the six individual matchups in the first game. Tullahoma also led in pins, 980-937, in order to take a 6-2 lead.
Sebourn led off the match with a 168-149 win, while Holley followed with a 182-176 victory. Jackson added a 216-173 win, before Mitchell downed her opponent 139-127.
Tullahoma added five individual wins in the second set and also led in pins, 931-808, in order to take a 13-3 lead.
Sebourn notched the first win for Tullahoma after beating her opponent 188-164. Haylei Byrne and Smith combined for a 99-97 victory after Smith was inserted in the fifth frame. Holley added a 160-106 win. Jackson followed by downing her opponent 186-139 and Mitchell recorded a 139-133 victory.
Tullahoma added four more individual wins in the third set and also led in pins, 847-807. The final three points also went to Tullahoma after the Lady Wildcats led the match in pins, 2,758-2,552.
Sebourn scored the first win for THS with a 146-138 victory. Holley followed with a 158-153 win. Jackson added a 183-113 victory, before Mitchell won her matchup 126-93.
On the boys’ side, Tullahoma saw its season end with a 15-12 first-round district tournament loss to Franklin County. After being tied at 12 once play was finished, the match came down to total pins, which the Rebels won, 3,175-3,065 to secure the victory.
Franklin County gained control early of the match after recording five individual wins in the first set. The Rebels also led the first game in pins, 1,065-851, in order to open up a 7-1 advantage.
Lance Thompson recorded the lone win for Tullahoma, after he downed his opponent 134-113.
Tullahoma and Franklin County split the individual matches in the second frame. However, the Wildcats led the set in pins, 1,053-1,041, in order to trim their deficit down to 10-6.
Caden Savard scored the first win for Tullahoma, after picking up a 164-119 victory. Gunnar Klein and Elijah Wood combined to score a 190-141 win after Wood was inserted in the eighth frame. Harley Penn followed with a 213-158 victory.
In the third game, Tullahoma won four of the individual matchups. The Wildcats then tied the match at 12 after leading the third set in pins, 1,161-1,069.
Savard recorded the first Tullahoma win in the final set, after he picked up a 158-97 victory. AJ Matelstreet followed with a 234-185 win. Wood recorded a 205-151 victory before Penn scored a 203-198 win.