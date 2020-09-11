After heading to McMinnville for a Tuesday tournament, the Tullahoma High School girls’ golf team left champions after taking first place in the Warren County Invitational.
The Lady Wildcats combined to put up an overall score of 159, well ahead of second-place Cookeville who finished at 175. Livingston Academy placed third at 190, while Coffee County took fourth at 206 and Cumberland County rounded out the competing teams with a 213.
Mallory TeVrucht led the THS girls and posted a 77 during her 18-hole round. That performance led TeVrucht to finish second in the individual standings. First place went to Warren County’s Lauren Slatton, while Cookeville’s Lexus Julian take third at 82.
Grae Hick added an 82 for the Lady Wildcats Tuesday. Ava Catherine Banks posted an 88, and finished with the tournament’s longest drive.
Banks’ score did not reflect into Tullahoma’s final tally during Tuesday’s tournament. In high school girls’ golf, a team’s top two performers determine a team’s overall score.
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats finished eighth out of the 10 teams competing during the invitational. Tullahoma combined to put up a 364 during its tournament.
Cookeville took first place on the boys’ side with an overall score of 306, while Cumberland County placed second at 324. Stone Memorial placed third with a 331, while Middle Tennessee Christian School finished in fourth at 332.
Fifth place went to White County which posted a 334, while the Webb School finished sixth at 338. Warren County placed seventh at 360, while Coffee County took ninth at 399 and Bradley County took 10th at 427.
Andrew Cardosi led Tullahoma and carded a 75 during his round. Cardosi’s effort placed him third in the individual standings. First place went to Cookeville’s Luke Caldwell who turned in a 73, while Cumberland County’s Jaxon Reed finished second at 74.
Sebi Aguirre added an 88 for the Wildcats during Tuesday’s tournament. Isaac Lynch added a 97 and William Zebick rounded out the Tullahoma scorers at 104.
On Thursday, both Tullahoma teams were victorious on their home course, both defeating Lincoln and Coffee counties.
The THS boys’ team combined to put up an overall score of 173 in the nine-hole competition. Coffee County finished second at 191, while Lincoln County rounded out the teams with a 208.
Cardosi led the Wildcats and put up a 36 during his round. Aguirre added a 42, while Chase Wiley shot a 47 and Isaac Lynch added a 48.
Zebick carded a 54 during his round, but his score did not factor into Tullahoma’s final tally. In high school boys golf, a team’s top four performers determine the squads overall score.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Wildcats combined to score a 77. Second place went to Lincoln County, who totaled an 87, before Coffee County rounded out the teams at 99.
Hicks led Tullahoma by putting up a 37 during her round while TeVrucht followed with a 40. Banks scored a 43, while Sarah Wallace Whitt added a 52.
Both Tullahoma teams will next travel to River Bend Country Club on Thursday for a match against Shelbyville and Lawrence County. Start time is scheduled for 1 p.m.