Do you want your child to try a new sport? Maybe your child has played tennis, but desires to learn more and improve. Tennis has been a fast-growing sport in Tullahoma and in the surrounding counties over the past few years. On July 20 and 21, Lakewood Golf and Country Club is hosting a youth tennis camp. Manny Buchanan will be running the camp along with other coaches and tennis enthusiasts/players. The camp is for upcoming grades 4th-8th and is from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at 1900 Country Club Dr, Tullahoma. Drop-off will be at the tennis courts, which are directly to the right as you enter the country club. Please pick up your child/children at the country club swimming pool. Lifeguards will be on duty.
The future tennis stars will learn the basic tennis skills, along with scoring and game structure. With tennis instruction, the kids will also be swimming and a dinner will be provided or they may pack a preferred meal. Each child must be prepared with a racquet, water, swimsuit, and towel. The pricing for the camp is as follows: Non-Members: $90 and Lakewood Members: $75. Organizers are inviting parents and guardians to sign-up their kids today and contact Katie McNabb at 931-619-8107 for more information. Registrants may Venmo and register children @Katie-McNabb-2 with the child’s name, age, parent contact and parent cell.