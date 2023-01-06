The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Franklin County Rebels 49-44 after the Rebels stole the lead in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats started off the game with a five point lead at the end of the first quarter. Keegan Taylor chalked up six points with two shots from behind the arc. Grant Chadwick tacked on another 3-pointer. Deandre Jenkins and Jaiden Sanchez had a shot each in the paint for two points. Xavier Farrell chalked up four points with two of those coming from the free throw line. The Wildcats led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Chadwick drained another 3-pointer to start the second quarter, then drove to the basket for another two points. Jenkins chalked up two points with a shot on the paint. Malik Grizzard drained a 3-pointer to add to the Wildcats’ lead. Keegan Taylor tacked on two points from the foul line.
The Wildcats held the Rebels to just two points in the second quarter. The ‘Cats led 29-14 at halftime.
The Wildcats' pace was stunted in the third quarter when Tullahoma only scored three points. Sanchez drove to the basket for two points. Ethan Hargrove tacked on one point from the free throw line.
On the opposite side of the court, the Rebels added 16 points to catch up with the Wildcats. Kai Baker had nine points during the quarter. The Rebels trailed 32-30 going into the final quarter.
During the final quarter, Jenkins and Hargrove drove to the basket for two points each. Bryson Steverson had a three point play in the paint. Caden Fincham drained a 3-pointer. Farrell made two shots at the foul line.
The Wildcats and Rebels stayed close during the fourth quarter, but the Rebels took the lead in the last two minutes. The Rebels had 19 points in the final quarter to push them to victory.
The Wildcats will start their district schedule on Jan. 10 when they play host to the Spring Hill Raiders. Tip off will follow the conclusion of the girls game.