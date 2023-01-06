The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Franklin County Rebels 49-44 after the Rebels stole the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats started off the game with a five point lead at the end of the first quarter. Keegan Taylor chalked up six points with two shots from behind the arc. Grant Chadwick tacked on another 3-pointer. Deandre Jenkins and Jaiden Sanchez had a shot each in the paint for two points. Xavier Farrell chalked up four points with two of those coming from the free throw line. The Wildcats led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.