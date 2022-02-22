Lawrence County got the best of the Tullahoma in the second round of the District 8-AAA tournament, winning the battle of the ‘Cats 39-34.
The loss came despite Lucy Nutt’s incredible 22-point effort as Tullahoma trailed throughout the game.
Nutt put up eight points during the first quarter, draining two 3-pointers. Lily Melton hit three shots at the free throw line. Nyjah Gibbs worked in the paint for two points. Tullahoma trailed19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Tullahoma made it a three point game by the end of the first half. Nutt drove to the basket, banking in two shots and drawing a foul. She drained one shot from the line. Nutt then swished a 3-pointer. Gibbs worked under the basket for another two points. The Lady ‘Cats trailed 26-23 going into the locker room.
Tullahoma’s scoring dipped during the third quarter as they were only able to muster four points. Melton and Nutt both drove to the basket for two points, accounting for all the Lady ‘Cat scoring. The Lawrence County Lady Wildcats increased their lead to 35-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Tullahoma was able to chalk up seven points during the final quarter, but fouls gave Lawrence County the advantage. Tullahoma had a total of 11 fouls during the second half. Lawrence County drained four free throws to swipe the win away from Tullahoma.
Nutt chalked up four points with drives to the basket. Gibbs worked on the block for two points. Morgan Carr chalked up one point at the line during the final frame.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats were set to take on the Page Lady Patriots Monday, Feb. 21. Check future editions for the recap.