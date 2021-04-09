On back-to-back nights, Tullahoma stayed right with Lawrence County. However, late inning runs on both Monday and Tuesday helped lift Lawrence County to a series sweep over Tullahoma.
Night one of the series saw a combined 24 runs, as Lawrence County notched a 13-11 home win Monday night. A day later, Tullahoma forced extra innings at home, but Lawrence County notched the 5-4 victory earn the sweep.
In the series finale, Lawrence County grabbed control a 3-0 lead with a run in the top of the second inning, before it added two more scores in the third. Tullahoma then cut into its deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third frame to cut its deficit down to 3-2.
Colton Emory reached base on an error to start the bottom of the third inning, but was later out at second base as Jacob Dixon grounded into a fielder’s choice. With two outs, James Sells reached on an infield single. On the throw to first base, the ball got away from Lawrence County and Dixon was able to score, while Sells moved to third base.
Two pitches later, Dillehay singled into left field to plate both Dixon and Sells to make it a 3-2 ballgame. That lead held until the top of the seventh when Lawrence County tacked on a run to grab a 4-2 advantage.
Tullahoma wouldn’t go away and tied the game in the bottom half of the seventh to force extra innings. Jaxon Sheffield opened the frame with a walk, before Emory ripped a double down the left field line to cut Tullahoma’s deficit down to 3-2.
Joe Duncan laid down a sacrifice bunt in his at-bat to move Emory over to third base. Dixon then followed by hitting a sacrifice fly into center field to plate Emory and tie the contest at 4.
Lawrence County quickly regained momentum and Luke Nichols drew a walk to start the top of the eighth inning for the visiting team. Nichols later scored in the inning on an error by Tullahoma to give his team a 5-4 advantage.
Tullahoma would be retired in order in the bottom of the eighth inning as Colton Moore notched the save for Lawrence County. In his one inning on the hill, Moore struck out two of the three batters that he faced.
Luke Boswell got the win for Lawrence County. In seven innings, he allowed four runs, two of which were earned, five hits and a pair of walks while he additionally struck out nine batters.
William Zebick got the start and received the no decision. Zebick saw his night end earlier than expected due to an injury. In 2.2 innings, he allowed three runs, one of which was earned, three hits and a walk. He additionally struck out a batter.
Trenton Sholey came in to pitch the final 5.1 innings for Tullahoma and took the loss. He allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on three hits and three walks, while he additionally struck out seven batters.
A day earlier in Lawrenceburg, Tullahoma grabbed the early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. However, Lawrence County combined for five runs in the first two innings to take a 5-2 edge.
Tullahoma responded by plating three runs in the top of the third inning to even the score at 5. After holding Lawrence County scoreless in the bottom of the third, Tullahoma tacked on four more runs in the top of the fourth inning to grab a 9-5 lead.
That advantage was short-lived as Lawrence County plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull ahead 11-9. Tullahoma went on to even the score at 11 with two more runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Tullahoma couldn’t get a stop though, as Lawrence County plated the game-winning runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab a 13-11 lead. Luke Boswell and Ayden Luffman drew walks to start the frame and Boswell later scored on an error in the frame. Camden Bosheers then ripped a single into center field to plate Luffman for the game’s final runs.
Despite being down, Tullahoma looked poised to even the game and loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh inning. However, Moore was able to seal the win, as the Lawrence County pitcher struck out Sells and got DJ Dillehay to ground out to end the contest.
Brody Melton had three hits for Tullahoma and drove in four RBI. Jayron Morris drove in two runs, while Sells, Dillehay and Zebick each had an RBI.
Kade Shultz and Zackery Graves led Lawrence County as each player drove in three runs. Bosheers added two RBI for Lawrence County.
Moore received the win for Lawrence County on the mound and allowed two hits, a walk and struck out a pair of batters.
Zackery Graves got the start for Lawrence County and received the no decision. In 3.1 innings, he allowed nine runs, seven of which were earned, on eight hits and three walks, while he additionally struck out five batters.
Avery Tidwell then pitched 1.2 innings for Lawrence County. He allowed two runs on a walk and a hit, while he additionally struck out a batter.
Melton got the start and tossed three innings for Tullahoma. He surrendered five runs, one of which was earned, four hits and two walks while he additionally struck out three batters.
Sheffield tossed an inning for Tullahoma and gave up six runs on five hits and a walk. Cannon Emory also tossed an inning and allowed a walk, a hit and struck out a batter.
James Sells tossed the final inning for Tullahoma and took the loss on the hill. He surrendered two runs, one of which was earned, two walks and a hit.
Following the series with Lawrence County, Tullahoma was scheduled to head to South Pittsburg on Thursday. The Wildcats were then slated to play a doubleheader Friday at Huntland, before traveling to Marion County Saturday. As of press time, the results of those contests were unavailable.
Tullahoma (8-7, 4-2) will get back to District 8-AAA play on Tuesday with a series against Lincoln County. Game one of the series will take place in Tullahoma Tuesday, before concluding in Fayetteville Wednesday. First pitch on both days is slated for 6 p.m.