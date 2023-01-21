The Tullahoma Wildcats are still looking for their first district win after falling this past week at Lawrence County, 59-49.
The Wildcats took the lead early over their hosts, going up 11-9 after one thanks to Grant Chadwick notching a 3-pointer and a deuce in the opening period while DeAndre Jenkins obliged with four of his team-high 14 points in the opening stanza. Jaiden Sanchez swished his only field goal of the night in the first to give Tullahoma the advantage going into the second.
The second period saw Lawrence County take the advantage as they outscored the visitors 14-11 in the nip-and-tuck affair. The home-standing Wildcats from Lawrence had five players mark the scorer’s book in the second with Alex Bedford leading the way with four points. Xavier Ferrell led Tullahoma with four points in the second on his way to a nine point showing on the evening. Jenkins had four and Chadwick two for Tullahoma cause.
Trailing by a single point, 23-22, coming out of the locker room, Tullahoma stayed with their hosts but could not draft past them as TJ Gobble gobbled up the points with seven in the third on his way to leading all scorers with 15 on the night for Lawrence. The Tullahoma squad saw some success from distance as Khani Johnson Keegan Taylor both hit 3-balls from beyond the arc while Jenkins, Bryson Steverson and Ferrell all had deuces. However, they found themselves down by four going into the curtain call, 38-34.
Lawrence County made themselves some breathing room in the fourth as Blake Long had seven of his 12 to help spur the run. The hosts were six-for-10 from the charity stripe down the stretch. Johnson and Jenkins led the charge for Tullahoma late, both with four in the fourth while Caden Finchum canned a 3-pointer while Taylor and Ferrell rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
The loss leaves Tullahoma three games down to the district leading Marshall County and Page squads, the latter which the Wildcats were to face on homecoming Friday. The results of that contest were not available at press time.