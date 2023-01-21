boys Bryson Steverson.JPG

Bryson Steverson

The Tullahoma Wildcats are still looking for their first district win after falling this past week at Lawrence County, 59-49.

The Wildcats took the lead early over their hosts, going up 11-9 after one thanks to Grant Chadwick notching a 3-pointer and a deuce in the opening period while DeAndre Jenkins obliged with four of his team-high 14 points in the opening stanza. Jaiden Sanchez swished his only field goal of the night in the first to give Tullahoma the advantage going into the second.

