Tossing a perfect game is one of the rarest accomplishments in sports at any level. Whether that be on the softball or baseball field, or even on the bowling lanes like Oliver Lawson, being perfect isn’t easy.
Well for Lawson, he was perfect twice in the same night, rolling two 300 games last Friday. This is the third time that he had rolled a perfect game at a United States Bowling Congress sanctioned evented. He first reached the feat when he was a junior at THS back in 2017, before adding two more perfect games last Friday.
“I think having one 300 in even just a league setting is an accomplishment in itself,” Lawson said. “After I shot 300 the first game, I was excited. I’ve shot 300 multiple times, but each time is just as exciting as the last. I think having two 300s in one set is really something special because a lot of people haven’t done that in their bowling career and probably never will.
“It certainly isn’t something you’d expect to do walking into league or competition. Of course you want to walk in with the mentality of, ‘I want to do the best I can.’ But, realistically speaking, achieving perfection in the sport twice in one night is very rare.”
The accomplishment came during Friday Night Doubles League in Cleveland. Lawson said he and his Tennessee Wesleyan University teammate Briton Helton compete twice a week in the league.
During his three games on Oct. 16, Lawson totaled 827 and bowled his first ever 800-plus series. He led off his night with the first of his 300 games, before he rolled a 227 in his second set and concluded his night on the perfect note.
After accomplishing the first of his 300s during the first contest, Lawson tossed back-to-back strikes to open the second game. He then spared two consecutive frames, then added three more strikes. He left the eighth frame open and concluded that second game with a 227.
Following that end of that second match, Lawson said he had one goal, getting that 800 series. He wasn’t even realistically thinking about the possibility of rolling another 300 game.
“My only thought after this game was, ‘I need to have the front 9 to shoot an 800 series.’ I’ve done this dozens of times and gotten very unlucky with the shots after that,” Lawson said. “When I was coming up to the ninth frame, I was more worried about that shot than the 300 I had first game because I’d come so close so many times to shoot an 800 series, but failed every time.
“After I struck in the ninth frame I was ecstatic, and to finish with another 300 was just icing on the cake. I wasn’t expecting to shoot another 300 but being able to do it again was great.”
Lawson is currently in his sophomore season at Tennessee Wesleyan University and will have to wait until the spring for bowling season to get underway. Traditionally, the sport begins in the fall; however, due to COVID-19, competition was delayed and as of press time, the school did not have a schedule available.
For Lawson personally, he couldn’t bowl for a little over a month at the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, he’s back in school in Athens and has continually been working on improving his game.
“I did have to take a month and a half of bowling off because none of the centers were open,” Lawson said. “Once things started back opening up again mid-May, I was able to get back to practicing, and I was also able to start the physical training I needed to do as well.
“I am still practicing five-to-six days a week, but I am also in the gym five-to-six days a week weightlifting as well. This has helped me become much healthier and it has shown in my bowling as well.”
While Lawson would prefer to be bowling as part of his team, he said he and his teammates understand the sacrifices that need to be made. As part of the Tullahoma team, Lawson said he was shown an acronym, G.R.I.T., which stands for Guts, Resilience, Integrity and Tenacity. He carried that mantra with him into college, and uses it in his daily life.
“This acronym was pushed and shown to me for the first time at THS, and it has stuck with me since I have moved to college and had to adapt to the changing world around me,” Lawson said.
While the Tennessee Wesleyan men’s team hasn’t started its season, Lawson said he’s been taking part in several tournaments. By taking part in these tournaments, he has two goals, gain more experience and to stay competitive.
“In a lot of these tournaments we have to wear masks while in the bowling center,” Lawson said. “Some have required me to wear one while I bowl as well, and some have left it up to the individual whether they choose to or not. Competing in sports with restrictions like masks is not fun and creates some road blocks, but again I am willing to do anything I can do to be able to compete.
“Being able to compete in college is what college athletes love to do, and I think that us college athletes given the current situation in today’s society, will do anything and everything we can to be able to compete at the highest level.”