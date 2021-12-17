Tullahoma lineman Ian Poe signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Austin Peay State University Wednesday afternoon.
Poe had the honor to play on the East team during the annual East vs. West All-Star game in Clarksville, Tennessee Thursday Dec. 9. The East team dominated 31-3. Following the victory, he went on his official visit to Austin Peay.
At 6’4, Poe was the perfect size for a lineman. Poe played for the Wildcats since he was a freshman.
“God has blessed me with fantastic size. I've been able to work at it and get my skills at the college level,” Poe said.
His commitment to bettering himself on and off the field made him different. Poe gave back to the community last year as he returned to his elementary school to donate necessities to kids in need. Poe said he is looking to continue to give back in the future.
He has battled through injuries through the years, but during the last two seasons Poe stood out on the field.
“Heath McCullough, our athletic trainer, has really helped me through my injuries. I have sought advice from him on what to do and how to treat my body.”
During the 2021 season, Poe had to miss a game due to sickness and missed some practices due to injuries. This did not hold him back from playing a huge role on the field. He is on the front line of the offense and has assisted in touchdowns. During the region title game against Greenbrier, Ian Poe pushed running back KeiShawn Cummings for 11 yards. This later led to Cummings scoring. Poe has contributed to 48 pancakes this year, which are blocks that leave defenders flat on their backs - like pancakes.
It was released in early December that Poe had tied for Region 5-4A Lineman of the Year. Poe gives all the credit for his success to his teammates and the people supporting him.
“I am blessed to receive those awards, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates pushing me every day in practice.”
“I have to thank everybody. There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes to help me get to where I am today. That includes Eric Taylor training me, Coach [Coy] Sisk and Coach Larry [Campbell] in the weight room. Also my family and friends, for all the advice they have given me.”
The entire Tullahoma football staff is excited for Ian. Over three dozen people showed up to support Poe as he signed his letter of intent at the Tullahoma High School gymnasium. Among Ian’s supporters was Former Head Coach John Olive.
“Ian is the best offensive lineman I have ever had the privilege to coach,” Olive said. “He is an absolutely great young man.”
Poe has multiple colleges looking at him including the University of Tennessee, Bethel University and Gardner-Webb University. He was looking for a college that had the Tullahoma feel and stayed connected with him.
“Austin Peay just had that home feeling. It made me feel at home and I think it was the right choice,” Poe said after his signing.
Poe’s interests lie outside of football on another kind of field.
“I plan on studying agricultural science. I am really thrilled about that.”