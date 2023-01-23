Brandon Lewter headshot.jpeg

Brandon Lewter

The semi-pro Winchester Ducks will have a new head coach when they take the field for their second-ever season this year with Brandon Lewter recently being named to the position.

Lewter, a Franklin County native, has a decade of experience coaching football across various levels, including stints with middle school, high school, minor-league and arena football teams. He has been an assistant football coach at South Middle School for the past four years.