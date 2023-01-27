Eleanor Fults

The Lady ‘Cats went from a share of the district lead to a tie for third in just a week after they lost their second straight nail-biter, falling 44-40 to district-leading Lincoln County Tuesday night in Fayetteville.

Defense ruled the night between the squads as they played for the top spot in the district. Tullahoma was coming off a close loss to Page, their first in district play, while Lincoln County had yet to be challenged in the district as they sported a 19-2 overall record.

