Lincoln County hammered four home runs and Tullahoma ended its regular season with a 19-0 loss in three innings Tuesday.
Before taking on Lincoln County on Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats were coming off of a 3-0 loss to Cascade in the Coffee County Classic in Manchester last Friday. Tullahoma finishes the regular season with an overall record of 0-14 and 0-12 against District 8-AAA opponents.
Against Cascade on Friday, the Lady Wildcats struggled to get the offense going. In fact, the Lady Champions retired Tullahoma’s 11 first batters in a row.
Carlie Baker and Alena Martin reached on back-to-back errors in the top of the fourth inning to be the first Lady Wildcat base runners. However, Baker was picked off at third base to end Tullahoma’s scoring threat.
Mallorie Stone picked up the first Lady Wildcat hit of the evening with a double into right field with one out in the top of the fifth inning. However, Stone was stranded on the base paths as Zaylan Spinner grounded out in her at-bat and Caroline Nix struck out to end the frame.
Cascade put up the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Lari Jones singled and later scored when Caitlin Fannin hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 1-0 contest.
The Lady Champions padded their lead with two more scores in the bottom of the fifth inning. Baylee Gipson reached on an error and scored on the next play when Jones singled. Cenzie McAnally added an RBI single to plate Jones to put Cascade in front 3-0.
Tullahoma had one last scoring threat in the top of the sixth inning after Anne Duncan was hit by the pitch to start the inning. Erin Douglas then followed with a single still with no outs in the frame.
However, the Lady Wildcats would be retired in order. Addie Snipes and Baker went down on back-to-back strikeouts, while Martin grounded out to end the contest.
Spinner got the start and took the loss for Tullahoma. In five innings, she allowed three runs, two of which were earned on six hits and she struck out a batter.
Bri Horn tossed the complete game for Cascade. In six innings, she surrendered just two hits and punched out six batters.
Lincoln County grabbed the lead early Tuesday night with three runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to the 19-0 three-inning victory. Josie Hall hit a two-run double in the opening frame for the Lady Falcons, while Mia Brown plated a run on a sacrifice fly.
After holding Tullahoma scoreless in the bottom of the first, Lincoln County added seven more runs in the top of the second inning. Kylie Reese hit a bases-loaded, two-run double to make it a 5-0 contest.
A wild pitch allowed Lincoln County to add another run, before Hall pummeled a two-run home run to left field to put the Lady Falcons up 8-0. Breanna Haislip added a two-run homer of her own before the inning concluded to give Lincoln County a 10-0 advantage.
Martin picked up Tullahoma’s first single of the game to lead off the bottom of the second inning. However, she was out on the next play as Stone grounded into a double play.
Lincoln County followed with nine more runs in the top of the third inning to ensure the run-rule victory. Reese hit an RBI single in the frame, before Hallie Meeks hit a three-run home run to give the Lady Falcons a 14-0 lead. Haislip added her second home run of the evening in the next at-bat, this time a solo shot to left field.
Kelsey Posey added a two-run single for Lincoln County, while Maleah Stacey ended the scoring for the Lady Falcons with a two-run double to make it a 19-0 contest.
Spinner got on base with a one-out single in the bottom of the third inning for Tullahoma. However, the contest ended in the next at-bat as Nix grounded into a double play to seal the victory for Lincoln County.
Katy Bean got the start for Tullahoma and tossed two innings in the loss. She allowed 10 runs, nine of which were earned on 11 hits. Spinner tossed the final inning for the Lady Wildcats and surrendered nine runs, eight of which were earned on nine hits.
Meeks got the start for Lincoln County in the circle and picked up the win. In two innings, she allowed just a hit. Haley Cartwright tossed the final inning and only surrendered a hit.
Following the regular-season finale, Tullahoma is next scheduled to take part in the District 8-AAA Play-In Game at Franklin County on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.