Taking the lead into the locker room at the half, a third quarter swoon by the Lady ‘Cats left them six points short of a district championship as they fell in Lawrenceburg to Lincoln County 50-44.

Their loss came after a career night by McLayne Bobo where she made not one, not two, not three, not four, but five 3-pointers on her way to leading the Tullahoma squad in the district title game with 18 points.

Tags

Recommended for you