The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats were defeated by the Lincoln County Lady Falcons 8-1 on Wednesday night. The Lady Falcons took the lead during the first inning and didn’t look back.
The Lady Falcons stole home to put themselves on the board and take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Lady ‘Cats were held scoreless until the top of the sixth.
The Lady Falcons add to their lead during the bottom of the third. They managed to earn four hits and took advantage of two errors by the Lady Wildcats. Lincoln County’s Mia Brown trotted around the bases after earning a two run homer to center field. They racked up three more runs during the inning. The Lady ‘Cats trailed 6-0.
The Lady Wildcats struggled to earn a hit against the Lady Falcons. Olivia Spencer was able to put up two hits and scored the only run for the Lady ‘Cats. Emeri Saunders, Carlie Baker and Mallorie Stone all earned a hit. During the sixth inning Spencer knocked the ball to right field and scored off of an error to give Tullahoma their only run.
The Lady Falcons answered back when Brown knocked another ball over the right field fence for another two run homer.
The Lady Wildcats could not rally in the top of the seventh and fell to the Lady Falcons 8-1. The Lady ‘Cats move to 1-7 overall this season. Tullahoma is set to travel to their cross-county rivals, the Coffee County Lady Raiders, Sunday, April 10. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.