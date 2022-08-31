GolfTourney3.jpg

Over 120 local golfers descended on Bear Trace Golf Course at Tims Ford to swing their clubs at the 33rd Annual Richardson-Brittain Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, hosted by the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club.

The event included breakfast and 18 holes of golf. The main draw, however, was the hefty list of prizes valued at over $4,000. Included on the list of goodies was a cash award of $10,000, sponsored by Lester, Greene, McCord and Thomas Insurance, for anyone making a hole in one on the 18th-hole.