Over 120 local golfers descended on Bear Trace Golf Course at Tims Ford to swing their clubs at the 33rd Annual Richardson-Brittain Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, hosted by the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club.
The event included breakfast and 18 holes of golf. The main draw, however, was the hefty list of prizes valued at over $4,000. Included on the list of goodies was a cash award of $10,000, sponsored by Lester, Greene, McCord and Thomas Insurance, for anyone making a hole in one on the 18th-hole.
The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club promotes a vibrant, healthy community where needs are met.
The organization offers several programs offering resources and support for children, youth and families, including eye care and hearing related items.
Mike Winton, president of the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club, says “When you witness an annual event sustain 33 years you know you’re involved with something special. “
Many local companies are corporate sponsors, they include, Barrett Construction and Renovation, Citizens Tri-County Bank, First Vision Bank, 4 The Win Cigar Shop and Lounge, The Local Market Café, L&H Distributing, Gondola Restaurant, Smart Bank, Stan McNabb GMC, Teal Appraisal, Monty Hatcher Smart Bank Investment Services, DKI Restoration, and Weichert Reality. Additionally, there were at least three sponsors for each of the 18 holes. These consisted of other businesses and individuals who wanted to support this tournament and the Lions.