The West Bobcats started their season off on the wrong foot with a 66-33 loss to the Cannon County Lions. The Lions scored double digits each quarter Monday night.
The Bobcats struggled to possess the ball and keep the ball out of the Lions’ hoop. Elijah Alexander led the Bobcat team with 13 points for the night.
Patrick Riddle chalked up all of his team’s five points in the first quarter, with two shots in the paint and another at the foul line. The Bobcats trailed 25-5 at the end of the first six minutes.
Alexander scored seven points in the second quarter. He drove to the basket for two, then went up again and drew a foul for three points. Alexander then drained two foul shots. Zion Jeffrey drew two fouls and drained 3-of-4 foul shots. Riddle tacked on two points from the line. Peyton Behrendorff was strong in the paint with another two points. The Lions led 38-19 at halftime.
The Bobcats fell off after half time only scoring six points in the third. Jeffery, Behrendorff and Riddle all scored two each during the quarter. The Lions added another 16 points to their side of the board during the third quarter to make them lead 54-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Alexander scored four points in the four quarter. Jeffery and Landin Johnson both scored two points in the paint.
The Bobcats will host the Harris Middle School Golden Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at West Middle School. Tipoff is set to follow the conclusion for the girl’s game.