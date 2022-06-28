The Tullahoma All-Star teams wrapped up their seasons in district play. The 8 and under team played four games and went 2-2. The 10 and under team went 1-2. The 11 and under team lost their first two games. The 12 and under team made a run at district in Columbia but came up short in the championship game. Overall the 12 and under All-Stars were 3-2.
The All-Star team fell in their first game to the Columbia American Little League team. The All-Stars had a 5-0 lead in the top of the second, but lost the lead during the bottom of the fourth. The All-Stars fell 10-5.
During the second day of tournament play, the All-Stars were able to defeat the Giles County and Spring Hill teams. The All-Stars defeated the Giles County Little League team 8-1. Nate Wilkerson, Zion Jeffery and Malachi Burks lead the team with three hits each. Jeffery had two triples and one home run during the match up.
The Tullahoma All-Stars defeated the Spring Hill All-Stars 11-1. Brody McShae, Blake Melton, Wilkerson and Jeffery all had two hits at the plate during the game.
Ethan Cochran pitched all five innings only allowing one hit and one run. Cochran served up five strikeouts.
The Tullahoma All-Stars had a long Sunday ahead of them. The All-Stars took on the Franklin County All-Stars and defeated them 13-2. Jeffery drove in six runs with two home runs and a triple to lead Tullahoma at the plate.
Franklin County was able to put up two runs during the first inning with a two run home run.
The Tullahoma All-Stars answered back fast. Wilkerson singled up the middle. Jeffery homered over the left field fence to tie the game 2-2. Burks reached on an error. Cochran singled up the middle to score Burks. Tristin King singled to right field to score Cochran and take a 4-2 lead at the end of the first inning.
Tullahoma put Franklin County away in order with two ground outs and a fly out.
The All-Stars were hot at the plate. Jeffery tripled to center field to score Brady Christian and Meton. Burks flew out to left field, but Jeffery was able to score after tagging up. Gabe Delaughter doubled to left field. Jayden Conley singled to left field to score Delaughter. Alex Stroop reached on an error. Conley scored on the same error to put the All-Stars ahead 9-2 as the second inning came to a close.
Tullahoma was able to hold Franklin County during the top of the third.
The Tullahoma All-Stars rallied with two outs during the bottom of the third. Wilkerson walked down the line to first base. Jeffery drove the ball out of the park for a two run home run. Tullahoma led 11-2 going into the fourth.
The Franklin County All-Stars left a runner stranded during the top of the fourth.
Tullahoma took to the plate to end the game in the bottom of the fourth. Conley walked down the line to first base. Stroop singled up the middle. McShae singled on a fly ball to right field to score Conley and Stroop and secure a 13-2 win.
The Tullahoma All-Stars were set to take on the Columbia American Little League team once again in the championship. The All-Stars were able to score during the bottom of the second, but the Columbia team came back in the fourth to steal the lead and add six runs to the board by the end of the game.
The All-Stars were able to hold the All Americans scoreless during the first three innings. Jeffery had 11 strikeouts in four innings pitched. McShae pitched one inning, and Melton took over for the final out of the game.
During the bottom of the second, the All-Stars were able to score one run and take a 1-0 lead. Christian walked down the line to first base. Melton hit a ground ball and reached on an error. Christian scored to put the All-Stars ahead 1-0 at the end of the second inning.
The All Americans could not make it past the All-Stars during the top of the third.
During the bottom of the third, the All-Stars were sat down in order.
The All Americans took the lead during the top of the fourth. Jeffery hit a batter, then an error put runners on first and third. The All Americans scored on a passed ball and then stole home during the next at bat. Columbia led 2-1 at the end of the fourth inning.
In the top of the fifth, the All Americans added another two runs due to an error. The All Americans led 4-1.
The All-Stars left two runners stranded in the bottom of the inning. The All-Stars trailed 4-1 at the end of the fifth.
The All Americans were able to have two hits that scored two more runs during the top of the sixth.
The All-Stars were able to add another run during the bottom of the sixth, but weren’t able to catch up to the All Americans. Delaughter singled up the middle. McShae singled on a line drive. King walked down the line after watching four balls to fill the bases. Christian grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Delaughter was able to score. The All-Stars fell to the All Americans 6-2.