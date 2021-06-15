The Tullahoma Coach Pitch All-Stars got the first half of its District 8 Tournament run off to a good start with a pair of victories over Estill Springs in completely different styles.
The Wildcats led off their tournament with a 19-0 victory at Estill Springs on Saturday. In the second contest of the day, Tullahoma needed to rally for an 11-5 win to win the East portion of the district tournament.
With the victories, the Tullahoma Coach Pitch All-Stars will head to Columbia in order to take on the West champion to see who claims the District 8 Title. That championship contest is slated to take place on June 25, but as of press time, first pitch had yet to be determined.
Tullahoma’s second contest on Saturday, saw Estill Springs jump out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, that would be all the Wildcats allowed as Tullahoma slowly chipped away at its disadvantage.
After surrendering five runs, the Wildcats answered with a run in the bottom of the first inning to cut their deficit down to 5-1. Tullahoma went on to plate five more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-5 advantage.
Tullahoma added two more scores in the bottom of the fourth inning to open up an 8-5 lead. The Wildcats put the contest away with a three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to notch the 11-5 victory.
During Saturday’s opener, Tullahoma wasted little time jumping on Estill Springs and plated five runs in top half of the first frame. Kingston Bunch led of the game with a double to left field, while Khloe Ewing followed with a single.
Colson Ray drove in the first run of the game with an infield single that plated Kingston to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Javon Bitton added an RBI single of his own to score Khloe for Tullahoma’s second run of the contest.
Jordan Bunn drove in Colson with an infield base hit, while Javon later scored when Silas Martinez singled into right field. Shannon Brinkley drove in Jordan for the final run of the first inning to give Tullahoma a 5-0 advantage.
After holding Estill Springs scoreless in the bottom of the first inning, Tullahoma tacked on four more runs in the top of the second. Isaac Bitton and Miller Unzicker reached on a pair of one-out singles. Both runners scored when Kingston singled into left field to make it a 7-0 contest.
Sawyer Smith followed with an RBI double into center field that plated Kingston to put the Wildcats up 8-0. Khloe drove in the final run of the inning with a single into right field that plated Sawyer to put Tullahoma in front 9-0.
The Wildcats put the game away with 10 runs in the top of the third inning. Jayse Harris, Shannon and Kaynan Maupin all reached on base hits to start the third frame to load the bases.
Isaac singled to bring home Harris and Shannon to make it an 11-0 contest. Miller then followed with a bunt single to once again load the bases. Kingston followed with a two-RBI single into center field that plated Kaynan and Isaac to move Tullahoma’s lead to 13-0.
Sawyer added an RBI single of his own to plate Miller and Khloe drove in Kingston on an infield base hit to make it a 15-0 contest. Colson added a base knock of his own, while Javon reached on an infield single to plate Sawyer and put the Wildcats up 16-0.
Jordan singled to plate Khloe, before Silas reached on an error to score Colson. Jayse followed with an RBI single into right field to plate Javon to put Tullahoma in front 19-0.
While the Tullahoma Coach Pitch All-Stars opened district play last week, two other teams will begin their district tournament runs in Winchester this Friday. The Tullahoma 12U All-Star Team will take on Winchester at 5:30 p.m., while the 10U All-Star Squad is also slated to take on Winchester at 7:30 p.m.
If the 12U team wins Friday, it will face Estill Springs in Winchester on Saturday at 1 p.m. If it loses, the Tullahoma 12U All-Star Squad will play on Saturday at 5 p.m. The 12U East Title Game is slated to take place on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Should the Tullahoma 10U All-Stars win Friday, it will face Estill Springs at 3 p.m. on Saturday. If the Wildcats lose, it will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The 10U East Title Game is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 3 p.m.