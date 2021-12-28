Tullahoma High School graduate Kevin Nee has been selected for induction into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. Nee was selected as one of ten individuals to be inducted in 2022.
Former Wildcats Kevin Nee has had a year of accomplishments. Nee was awarded National Coach of the Year for boys’ gymnastics by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. Nee now has been selected to be inducted to the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.
During junior high, Nee started gymnastics with Coach Randy Wilson. Nee graduated in 1973 from Tullahoma High School. Nee continued his gymnastics career at Jacksonville State University. After graduating college, he was hired by Baton Rouge High School in 1979.
He coached in Baton Rouge for more than 40 years. He has a total of 26 Louisiana state titles in gymnastics and nine runner-up finishes.
The induction ceremony will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.