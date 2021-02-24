After having to wait a week longer than anticipated, six Tullahoma wrestlers will head to Chattanooga this week to compete in the TSSAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to have four wrestlers compete on Thursday night. Katy Champion (150), Divine Desilets (106), Olivia Hogan (132) and Isabell Petty all get their tournaments underway on Thursday.
The Wildcats will see Cadan Avans (160) and Elijah Cowan (152) get their state tournaments underway on Friday. The state wrestling tournament will take place at the Chattanooga Convention Center and get underway at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
Champion, Desilets and Hogan all took second place in their respective weight classes during the Jan. 30 West Region Tournament to earn their spots into the state tournament. Petty took fourth at the region tournament to secure her spot into the state meet.
Desilets is a two-time state medalist, including a third-place effort her junior year. Desilets was the first Tullahoma wrestler to punch her ticket to state after winning her semifinal match in the 103-pound weight class. After leading 4-2, Desilets was able to score a pin over Bartlett’s Rebecca Humenik with 28 seconds remaining in the opening round, advancing to the region tournament final.
In that first-place matchup, Desilets finished just short of her goal, falling to Clarksville’s Ella Lina Gonzalez 14-10. After two rounds, the match was tied at 6, before Gonzalez took control early in third period and held on to seal the victory.
Hogan was the second Tullahoma wrestler to clinch her spot into state after she also won her semifinal match at region on Saturday. During that bout, Hogan was able to hold on for a 9-8 victory over Riverdale’s Morgan Sacharczyk.
In the first-place bout, Hogan was quickly defeated as she finished runner-up in the 132-pound weight class at the region tournament. Hogan was pinned by Dickson County’s Rontaysi Payne in 56 seconds.
Champion is a three-time state medalist and finished second at last year’s state competition. When wrestling concluded during the region tournament on Jan. 30, it was announced that Champion had been named this year’s Girls West Region Wrestler of the Year.
Champion secured her spot into this year’s state tournament with a win in her semifinal bout against Rossview’s Gabby Wilkinson. After a scoreless first round during that semifinal matchup, Champion was able to get a take down in the second round and led 2-0. In the final round, Champion was able to score two takedowns and garner the 6-2 victory.
Champion went on to fall in the first-place bout, finishing the tournament as runner-up. In that match, Bartlett’s Maggie Graham won by way of a 10-6 decision.
Petty was the final Lady Wildcat to clinch her seat into the state tournament. Unlike the previous three Tullahoma wrestlers, Petty lost her 170-pound semifinal matchup, after getting pinned 32 seconds into the second round by Creek Wood’s Shelby Zacharias.
However, Petty was able to bounce back with a win in the consolation semifinal, securing her spot into state. During that matchup, Petty pinned Rossview’s Ryann Richardson with one second left in the second round.
In the third-place bout, Petty was narrowly defeated by Clarksville’s Claire Matthews to finish fourth at the region tournament. Matthews notched a 6-5 decision over Petty to take third place.
On the boys’ side, Cowan and Avans both earned their seats into state based on their performances at the Region 5-AAA Tournament on Feb. 13. Only the top two placers in each weight class at the region tournament earned berths into the state championships.
Cowan opened his region tournament with a quick win over Smyrna’s Eric Tucker. During that bout, Cowan pinned Tucker with five seconds left in the opening period.
The Wildcat wrestler added another win by pin in his next match. This time, Cowan pinned La Vergne’s Alijah Lias with 17 seconds remaining in the third round.
In his final bout, Cowan closed things with a decisive effort, despite not scoring a win by pin. In his championship match, Cowan controlled the match early against Coffee County’s Gavin Prater. He used that to go on to score an 11-1 major victory to officially secure his spot into the state tournament.
Like Cowan, Avans opened his region tournament with a quick win after he pinned Stewarts Creek’s Caleb Liko in 55 seconds. However, Avans was upended in his next bout, falling to Blackman’s Justin Brown 8-4.
Following the loss, Avans needed to win three-straight matches. He did exactly that and first notched a win in 18 seconds over Coffee County’s Nathan Neely.
Avans followed that with another win by pin in his next bout. This time Avans was able to pin Riverdale’s Alec Lewis with 41 seconds remaining in the second round to advance to a true-second place matchup.
Against Warren County’s Kalan Lusk, Avans was able to land the victory. After pulling ahead after one round, Avans closed out the match with a pin 55 seconds into the second round to guarantee his spot into the state meet.
More information about the state tournament can be found here.