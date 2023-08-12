Jeweline Segroves and her five teammates that make up the Tennessee Dinos brought home the gold medal in the 3v3 Women’s basketball tournament for the 70 plus age group.
Segroves is joined on the team by her high school teammates Joan Collins and JoAnn Bills. The other three teammates of theirs are Janice Grant, Shirley Womack, and Billie Gay Smith who they competed against when they all played in high school.
The team won the Tennessee state Senior Olympics 3v3 competition this year as well. They have been competing together for about 12 years. They practice a couple of days a week. The team has gone several places competing in the National Senior Games. They medaled for their first time in Albuquerque when they won a bronze medal. The team and the group of athletes that compete in the senior sports are like sisterhood.
“This has been a thrill for us,” Jeweline Segroves said. “It has been a wonderful time.”
The gold medal was very special for Segroves as she did not know if she would ever be competing with her friends again after she got diagnosed with COVID and double pneumonia, pneumonia in both of her lungs, at the end of 2021 beginning of 2022. The doctors told her family three separate times that she wouldn’t make it through the night.
“The doctors told me ‘if I had not been as strong physically I would not have made it,’” Segroves said.
She also said she had 30% lung damage after the pneumonia. After lots of rehab she was able to return to practice. Segroves said that her teammates were very protective and looked out for her when she got to go back to practicing with them. If they thought she was overdoing it or getting out of breathe they would make her take a break.
The gold medal was not the only honor Segroves received, she was one of 28 athletes that were given national recognition as a Humana Game Changer – someone who exemplifies healthy aging, providing encouragement, motivation, and inspiration for all seniors to live healthy lifestyles.
“It was a great honor,” said Segroves. “I hope my story can help other people not be dormant.”
She is hopeful that her story will inspire other her age to be more physically active and see all of the benefits to it. Segroves said specifically that it can help you mentally if you're active.