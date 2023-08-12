Jeweline Segroves and her five teammates that make up the Tennessee Dinos brought home the gold medal in the 3v3 Women’s basketball tournament for the 70 plus age group.

Segroves is joined on the team by her high school teammates Joan Collins and JoAnn Bills. The other three teammates of theirs are Janice Grant, Shirley Womack, and Billie Gay Smith who they competed against when they all played in high school.

