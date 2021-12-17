On National Signing Day, Mallory TeVrucht put pen to paper to continue her academic and athletic career at Milligan University. TeVrucht will get back in the swing of things as a Milligan Buffalo.
TeVrucht was a huge part of the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats golf team. Mallory started playing golf around the age of 5.
“Her grandfather, Jerry Tevrucht, was the one that initially got her interested in golf by letting her ride along in the cart while he played,” Brooke TeVrucht, Mallory’s mother, said.
Mallory started her journey with the Tullahoma team back in middle school.
“I remember when she was in the sixth grade when I was her middle school coach, and she has made great improvements,” Head Coach Barry Bishop said. “It’s been a pleasure seeing her evolve as a golfer.”
As a freshman TeVrucht was determined. She was given the honor of District 8-AAA Girls Player of the Year. TeVrucht didn’t stop there. During her sophomore year she tied for the award with Lawrence County’s Emma Rochelle. For the next two years, TeVrucht received the award once again.
“After being named Player of the Year her freshman year, she set a goal to achieve that in the following years of her high school career and succeeded,” Brooke Tevrucht commented.
During her senior year, TeVrucht placed first in district and region play. TeVrucht punched her ticket to state where she tied for 12th place in Sevierville.
“We are very proud of Mallory and the hard work that she has done. We are glad that she will have the chance to carry on at a fine place like Milligan,” Bishop said after TeVrucht’s signing. “We are super proud that another one of our players can carry on the hard work they have done and the success they garnered in the high school realm.”
Mallory has true love and respect for the game and is excited to play at the next level.
“I’m so excited. This is all I have ever wanted since I was a child and it’s finally coming true,” TeVrucht said.
As TeVrucht steps into the next part of her journey, she doesn’t forget her past.
“I would like to thank my family first and foremost, also the coaches that I have had throughout the years.”
Milligan University is tucked away in the Great Smoky Mountains near Elizabethton, Tennessee. The university’s program placed first in the ACC Fall Championship Review. They are also ranked 13 in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll as of November.
“We are excited. With four seniors graduating, we have high hopes that [Mallory] can step in and contribute right away as a freshman,” Milligan’s Head Coach Tony Wallingford said about his new signee. “We are a championship level program right now, but I really think she has the ability to make a positive contribution early.”
“At Milligan we really need the triple play: we need a good person, a good student and a good golfer. She checked those off for us early, and we said ‘this is someone we really want here at Milligan’,” Wallingford said.
Principal Jason Quick supported TeVrucht on the golf course this fall, and has high hopes for this Tullahoma senior.
“I perceive Mallory as focused. She is focused on what she wants to accomplish in life, and that includes academically and on the golf course. It’s that focus that has driven her to be this successful,” Principal Jason Quick said. “She has done an excellent job on representing Tullahoma High School both on and off the course. She is another fine example of our students pursuing excellence and she has done very well as a student and obviously very well as an athlete.”