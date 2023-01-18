2A - Jaiden Sanchez.JPG

Jaiden Sanchez

The Tullahoma Wildcats find themselves looking up from the bottom of the District 8 standings as they lost another close one this past week, falling 70-60 to the Tigers of Marshall County despite a big showing by Xavier Ferrell who led all scorers with 15 on the evening.

The host Tigers got out of the gate quick with AJ Jones hitting a trio of field goals while Kintarius Morris and Jabrae Howard both buried 3s from distance. Ferrell replied with three field goals for the ‘Cats while teammate Khani Johnson swished a three and Bryson Steverson got a deuce and a single to leave his squad down by three, 15-12, at the end of one.