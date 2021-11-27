The East Middle School Lady Panthers dominated the West Middle School Lady Bobcats in the annual crosstown rivalry game, more than doubling their foes 40-19.
McLayne Bobo single-handedly outscored the Lady Bobcats with an impressive 28 points for her team. She was joined in scoring by Zoe Prosser and Aniya Grizzard, who both added two of their own in the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers held the Lady Bobcats to just three points in the first quarter. Lily Morris made her way into the paint to put up two points for the Lady Bobcats, and Madalin Lidstrom made a free throw to add the last point of the quarter. But Bobo added another four points in the second period to keep the Lady Panthers in the lead.
The Lady Bobcats made a run to catch up to the Lady Panthers during the second quarter. Avery Sisk and Lidstrom both added two points to the board, and Leslie Elliott and Maddie West both worked their way into the paint to score four points. The Lady Bobcats were able to get within two points of their crosstown foes, but the Lady Panthers kicked things into high gear in the second half.
The Lady Panthers built on their lead during the third quarter with a five point gain. Grizzard worked her magic in the paint to put four points on the board, with Bobo draining a shot from the line to add another point. The Lady Panthers’ defense showed their might, allowing just one point for the Lady Bobcats in the third quarter.
Starting the fourth quarter, Lily Morris drained a 3-pointer for the Lady Bobcats in a last ditch effort to turn the tide but the bucket sparked an East run that would lead to the lopsided final score.
Bobo was unstoppable during the last period, scoring 14 points on her own. Prosser also added to the scoring total, putting up four points, and Brindley Duncan closed the game off with another two to end the game 40-19.
The East Panthers will play host to the Sparkman Middle School Cougars Monday, Nov. 29. Girls’ tipoff is set for 6 p.m., boys tipoff will follow.
East and West will face off again after Thanksgiving Break. The Panthers and Bobcats will meet again Thursday, Dec. 2, at Tullahoma High School. Girls’ tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The boys’ game will follow.