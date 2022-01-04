Tullahoma Lady Wildcats Basketball Head Coach Cody McMurty abruptly resigned from his position Friday, Jan. 1, leaving former Head Coach Dale Alsup to take over in an interim capacity for the remainder of the season. McMurtry has been the leader of the Lady Wildcats since 2018.
In his resignation letter, McMurtry shared a re-evaluation of his personal priorities as a contributing factor in his decision to leave the Lady Wildcats at the beginning of the new year. He said he opted to focus on his family—his wife and four children—and give them “the undivided attention they deserve.”
“Our girls learned how to walk on the basketball court,” Ashley McMurtry, the former coach’s wife said. “The girls are beyond excited to have their daddy teach them to play basketball and are excited to do things with him included more frequently. He will have the opportunity to be more present. Present with his girls. Present with me.”
McMurtry’s resignation came after the team's trip to Pensacola, Florida, where the Lady Wildcats placed first in the Innisfree Hotels Beach Basketball tournament. His family reportedly joined him on the trip due to the work schedule.
“I feel it is time I sacrifice for my own family and give them the undivided attention that they deserve,” McMurtry said in his resignation letter. “I thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be involved. I have enjoyed getting to work with a fantastic group of young ladies, outstanding parents, and wonderful fans and I will cherish the bonds I have formed for many years to come with all those involved in the Lady Wildcat Program. This decision does not come easily or without much consideration, for I have thoroughly enjoyed teaching young athletes about life and the simple game of basketball.”
The Lady Wildcats currently have an 8-4 record. During McMurtry’s second year as the Lady Wildcats’ coach, he had found success, and the Lady Wildcats were named District 8-AAA Champions. The Lady ‘Cats then earned back-to-back District runner-up titles in 2020 and 2021.
Several of the players thanked McMurtry for his time with the team.
“I would like to thank Coach Mac for everything he has done for me and the team,” junior Morgan Carr said about her coach. “I hope this decision is what is best for him and his family.”
Interim Head Coach Alsup is a familiar face to Tullahoma basketball and will be leading the team through the rest of the season. He is currently one of the boys’ basketball assistant coaches, but has experience with the girls’ team as well. Alsup was previously the head coach of the girls program from 2011 to 2013 and again in 2017.
The Lady Wildcats will hit the court again to take on the Cleveland High School Blue Raiders Thursday, Jan. 6. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.