Franklin County’s Paul McRae and Tullahoma’s Lynsey Jackson received the Bill Hobbs Memorial Scholarship this year.

Franklin County’s Paul McRae and Tullahoma’s Lynsey Jackson were this year’s recipients of the Bill Hobbs Memorial Scholarship. Both bowlers were honored on Saturday and awarded $500.

Jackson previously won the award after receiving $400 last year. This is McRae’s first time winning the scholarship.

Hobbs was a long-time bowler at Tullahoma Lanes and left money to the Tullahoma Youth Bowling Association for the purposes of starting a scholarship for the youth when he died. Over the past nine years, the Tullahoma Youth Bowling association has awarded over $11,000 in scholarships.

The scholarship opportunities are open to members of the youth league in ninth grade and above. The scholarship is also open to members of a high school team within the association’s area, which includes Coffee, Moore, Franklin, Bedford and Marion counties. Former members are also eligible for the scholarship, but they must be bowling for a college team at an accredited institutions.

Applicants must also have a 2.5 or higher GPA.

