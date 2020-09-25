Franklin County’s Paul McRae and Tullahoma’s Lynsey Jackson were this year’s recipients of the Bill Hobbs Memorial Scholarship. Both bowlers were honored on Saturday and awarded $500.
Jackson previously won the award after receiving $400 last year. This is McRae’s first time winning the scholarship.
Hobbs was a long-time bowler at Tullahoma Lanes and left money to the Tullahoma Youth Bowling Association for the purposes of starting a scholarship for the youth when he died. Over the past nine years, the Tullahoma Youth Bowling association has awarded over $11,000 in scholarships.
The scholarship opportunities are open to members of the youth league in ninth grade and above. The scholarship is also open to members of a high school team within the association’s area, which includes Coffee, Moore, Franklin, Bedford and Marion counties. Former members are also eligible for the scholarship, but they must be bowling for a college team at an accredited institutions.
Applicants must also have a 2.5 or higher GPA.