After two years at Motlow State Community College, Meghan Johnson is taking her softball skills and education to the next level. Johnson signed her letter of intent to play at Tennessee Wesleyan University Saturday afternoon.
Johnson started playing baseball when she was four, then transitioned into softball at around the age of six.
“I played baseball when I was four. I was the smallest, but most fierce girl on the team full of boys. Then I transitioned into softball. I started playing travel softball around the age of six and I have loved the game ever since,” Johnson said.
With many years spent on the field, Johnson feels that softball is more than just a game. It’s her sanctuary.
“Softball is so much more than a game to me. It’s my get away from reality. I know when I step on the field, I can be myself, be a leader, be vocal and be supportive and motivate to my teammates,” Johnson said.
During Johnson’s years at Motlow, she has had to overcome injuries during the season. Johnson had little playing time during her final season due to injuries. She plans to work hard over summer and stay healthy to hit the field at TWU in the spring season.
Johnson plans to major in Business and get her Master’s degree and play her fifth year of eligibility.
“When I toured at Tennessee Wesleyan, I instantly fell in love with the atmosphere created by the coaches and some of the teammates. They made me feel so at home and were very welcoming. I plan to major in business. I plan to also get my master’s degree while at TWU and play softball my fifth year,” Johnson said.
As she transitions from a Lady Buck to a Lady Bulldog, Johnson thanks many people, but God above all.
“First and foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with the athletic ability to play this sport with all of my effort,” she said. “Before I step into the box every at bat I say to myself ‘With Christ all things are possible’ and I will say that until the day comes that I hang up my cleats. Without Him, this journey would not be possible. Next I would like to thank my parents, Amy and Anthony Johnson, for supporting my dreams near and far. They have helped me through every hardship such as injuries, slumps, you name it. They were always willing to help me get better in every aspect of the game. My family has been such a rock, as they travel anywhere in the world to watch me do what I love. I would like to thank my grandparents, Vera and Tommy Walker, and my sister, Zoe, for also always supporting my dreams and never missing a game. Lastly I want to thank all my coaches and friends who have helped shape me into the player and person I am today. They each taught me something unique and I will carry those tools with me to the next level.”