The Tullahoma Middle School Wildcats grabbed their second win of the season this past week, winning a high scoring 19-15 tilt with the Harris Middle School Eagles.
Scoring was back loaded in the contest as Harris landed a haymaker in the bottom of the sixth with nine runs before Tullahoma landed one of their own in the top of the seventh, plating eight runs.
Tullahoma actually led most of the game leading up to the Harris rally in the sixth as they scored twice in the second and three times in the third to hold a 6-5 lead going into the fourth. They increased that advantage of 9-6 going after four and then 11-6 after five, just before the fireworks started.
Harris outhit their guests 11-to-10 as both teams made several errors in the field, Tullahoma having five and Harris four. Tullahoma used four pitchers during the contest with Elijah Alexander working the longest as he pitched three inning on the hill and threw 55 pitches. Jonas Roper worked two innings and threw 54 pitches.
As for offense, Zion Jeffrey led Tullahoma as he went two-for-two at the dish and accounted for four RBI. He was walked three times. Roper was one-for-three with the stick but had three RBI. Parke Fulks went two-for-five from the dish and accounted for two RBI. Nate Wilkerson was two-for-five with three RBI.
Tullahoma Middle JV – 17
Harris Middle JV – 3
The Junior Varsity also claimed their second win of the season, blowing out Harris 17-3 after an 11-run first inning. Helping Tullahoma was seven Harris fielding errors and a total lack of hits as Garrett Reed and Elijah Austell combined for a no-hitter, the Eagle runs coming from runners walked onto base.
Meanwhile the JV ‘Cats had 11 hits with Austell, Lincoln Bitton and Ethan Cochran all getting a pair of hits. Collin Hammock had a double and Reed a triple in the win. Hammock, Reed, Cochran Austell and Alex Stroop each had two RBI.