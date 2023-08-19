The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team travelled to Franklin County to play South and came home with a win in straight sets 2-0.
The first set began with Tullahoma taking the first two points, then South took two of the next three points before TMS took control of the set. They won five straight points, four of those while Emily Bell was serving for the Lady ‘Cats. The score when the Lady Trojans took serve control back was 8-4. They then won two of the next three points before Tullahoma put them away. The Lady ‘Cats went on a 12 point run. Joslynn Lidstrom was serving for 10 of those points. After the first five points of the run, South took a timeout to try and end the run. South won one more point in the set, just for Tullahoma to get serve control back on the next point. The libero, Genia Stephens served for the last three points of the set. The Wildcats dominated the first set and won by a score of 25-7.
The second set was more competitive, the final score of the set was 25-17. Tullahoma began with serve and won the first point again. Then the Lady Trojans won the second point before the Lady ‘Cats went on a five point run, four of which came with Adalyn Nelson serving. They went on another five point run right after the first one ended, and like in the first set four of the points came while Bell served. The Lady Trojans answered with a six point run of their own. Tullahoma took a timeout after South got the sixth point. They came out of the timeout and won the next three points to make the score in the set 15-10. The Lady Trojans earned four of the next six points to make it 17-14. Tullahoma responded by winning five of the next six points, making it 22-15. South took their last timeout at this point and then won the next two points and held serve control. Tullahoma shut that down, taking the next point and then winning the last two points with Addison Merritt serving. The win brought the team’s record to 4-1 on the season.
The Lady Wildcats will look to continue their strong start to the season this week when they host Warren County on Tuesday and Coffee County on Thursday when they look to avenge their only loss on the season. The JV games will begin at 5 p.m. with Varsity following.