The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team travelled to Franklin County to play South and came home with a win in straight sets 2-0.

The first set began with Tullahoma taking the first two points, then South took two of the next three points before TMS took control of the set. They won five straight points, four of those while Emily Bell was serving for the Lady ‘Cats. The score when the Lady Trojans took serve control back was 8-4. They then won two of the next three points before Tullahoma put them away. The Lady ‘Cats went on a 12 point run. Joslynn Lidstrom was serving for 10 of those points. After the first five points of the run, South took a timeout to try and end the run. South won one more point in the set, just for Tullahoma to get serve control back on the next point. The libero, Genia Stephens served for the last three points of the set. The Wildcats dominated the first set and won by a score of 25-7.

