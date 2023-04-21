The Tullahoma Wildcats cruised past the Warren Pioneers Thursday night 5-0, to advance into the Central Tennessee Conference Championship game on Saturday.
Tullahoma came out fast as they scored the first goal in the fourth minute. The goal was scored by Aiden Shepherd, assisted by Dylan Honorato. They scored the second goal in the seventh minute off of the foot of Honorato. Gage Allen assisted on the goal. Then in the ninth minute Honorato repaid the favor, as he assisted Allen on a goal.
The hot temperatures got to the Wildcats as they slowed down after the hot start. They did not score again until the 51st minute. That goal came from Jake Bethea, who kicked it hard enough to still find net even though the goal keeper deflected the ball. They added one more goal in the 53rd minute. Trenten Brunelle assisted Jonah Rathjen for the final goal of the game.
Jayden Conley started the game in goal for Tullahoma. Conley made five saves, including a great jumping save to knock the ball back over the top of the goal. In the second half Payton Behrendorff came into the game to relieve Conley. Behrendorff only had one save, but he only needed to make one.
The results of the championship game were not available at press time, they will be in the next addition.