The Tullahoma Wildcats cruised past the Warren Pioneers Thursday night 5-0, to advance into the Central Tennessee Conference Championship game on Saturday.

Tullahoma came out fast as they scored the first goal in the fourth minute. The goal was scored by Aiden Shepherd, assisted by Dylan Honorato. They scored the second goal in the seventh minute off of the foot of Honorato. Gage Allen assisted on the goal. Then in the ninth minute Honorato repaid the favor, as he assisted Allen on a goal.

