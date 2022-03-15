The Tullahoma Middle School soccer team advances to a 2-0 record on the season, as they defeated their cross-county rivals, the Coffee County Middle School Red Raiders 4-1 last Thursday, March 10.
The game was a dominate one for the junior Wildcats, as they were able to gain a quick lead in the first five minutes, courtesy of Dylan Honorato, who assisted Jude Smith for the first goal. Alex Miller netted the second goal during the 23rd minute, putting the ‘Cats ahead 2-0 at halftime.
Opening second half play, the Wildcats put up two more goals, including a swift-moving Jayden Sarabia. He netted his first goal during the half.
Coffee County wouldn’t go away quietly, however, and put their first point on the board courtesy of a penalty kick in the 54th minute of play.
But Tullahoma answered the Red Raiders’ sole point with another boot from Sarabia, who netted his second goal during the final minute of regulation play. He then notched the Wildcats’ fourth and final goal from the penalty line, sealing the deal for the Tullahoma squad.
The Wildcats will next travel to Warren County next Monday, March 21, for another conference match.