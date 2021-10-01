The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team won the Central Tennessee Conference Tournament Championship (CTC) Tuesday night with a comeback win over rival Coffee County.
After losing the first set by two points, the Lady Wildcats rallied back in the second and third set to earn their victory.
The TMS volleyball team went through their season with a 9-1 record. The ‘Cats only loss was their last regular season game against Warren County on the road.
The Lady ‘Cats had to play against South Middle School earlier Tuesday to secure their spot in the championship that night. The Lady Wildcats swept the Lady Trojans with two victories, 25-12 and 25-13.
After a game break, the Wildcats were put in the championship game with their cross-county rivals Coffee County.
The Lady ‘Cats lost to Coffee County 25-23 during the first set. Taylor Brinkley had four service aces in just the first set. Amaya Sharp had two kills and Madilyn Lidstrom and Aubrey North both had one kill each. Zoe Prosser had one service ace also. The Wildcats were still unable to pull past the Raiderettes and lost by just two points.
After emotions got the best of some of the girls, the Wildcats were wilting under the Raiders force. The ‘Cats were able to regain their feet and tie up the match 1-1 after a tough 29-27 win. Maggie Lynch had a great service streak and had three aces. Brinkley also had an ace. The Wildcats were attacking Coffee County with kills. Madilyn Lidstrom, Aubrey North, and Ellie Simpson had four kills combined.
The third set was the deciding factor for the ladies. The Wildcats won the toss and got to serve first. Zoe Prosser had one service ace during the set. Brinkley and Lynch also had an ace each. Madilyn Lidstrom had two kills on top of North’s one and Sharp’s one kill. Maggie Lynch was put on the spot to serve. Lynch served nine in a row to bring the Wildcats ahead. With an error by Coffee County, the Lady Wildcats won the third set 15-10.
“Maggie put on a serving performance. My hat goes off to her. That’s the most intense pressure you can be under. The tournament was on the line, in the last set, and she served nine in a row. It was unbelievable poise, it was discipline, and it goes to show what she put in at practice,” Head Coach Drew Cochrane.
“Aubrey [North] rallied through injuries this week. [Amaya] Sharp was still strong with the hits. Ellie [Simpson] came in on reserve and made some huge hits. Taylor [Brinkley] set all over the board. Madilyn [Lidstrom] and [Addi] Norman both covered the front all day covering digs. Zoe was one of our star servers,” Cochrane said praised all of his players that contributed to the win.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” Assistant Coach Jami Stinson said.
“It’s great. This is a big win for the community.” Head Coach Drew Cochrane said. “I could not be prouder.”
Unfortunately, the TMS volleyball team was forced to forfeit their trophy after Tuesday’s victory.
“The TSSAA informed TCS that because the TMS middle school girls soccer, volleyball and cross country teams are listed as club sports, those squads are ineligible to compete for their respective conference titles,” Tullahoma City Schools officials said in a press release Thursday morning.
The Tullahoma City School District is working to make all teams eligible and associated with the TMSSA moving forward.