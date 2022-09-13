The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats defeated the Lincoln County Lady Falcons 4-1 to hold their spotless record for another game. The Lady ‘Cats have dominated their season and are looking to wrap up the regular season on Wednesday Sept. 21.
The Lady ‘Cats controlled the pitch last night with possession on their scoring half most of the night. Goalie A. C. Holloway had one save for the night during the second half.
The Lady Wildcats dominated with seven shots on goal and three goals before halftime. Brindley Duncan dominated the right flank at the beginning of the game. Duncan fed the ball to the six-yard box to Kylie Mason’s feet for a goal in the first ten minutes of play.
Lincoln County answered back with a goal to the back post net to tie the game 1-1.
The Lady ‘Cats were still aggressive on the field and took several shots at goal. Marlee Chessor fed the ball in from the flank to Aubrey Smith who volleyed the ball into the back of the net. Harper McShea worked through the Falcon defense to score right before halftime. The Lady ‘Cats led 3-1 at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats were still aggressive on the field, but were keeping possession of the ball with minimal shots on goal during the second half. Duncan broke through the Lady Falcons defense for the final goal of the night.
The Lady Wildcats will celebrate 8th grade night on Monday Sept. 19 against the Coffee County Lady Raiders. After the conclusion of the middle school game, the high school Lady Wildcats will take the field and celebrate their senior night against the Giles County Lady Bobcats. TMS festivities are set to begin at 5 p.m. High School festivities are set for 7 p.m.