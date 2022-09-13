The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats defeated the Lincoln County Lady Falcons 4-1 to hold their spotless record for another game. The Lady ‘Cats have dominated their season and are looking to wrap up the regular season on Wednesday Sept. 21.

The Lady ‘Cats controlled the pitch last night with possession on their scoring half most of the night. Goalie A. C. Holloway had one save for the night during the second half.

Tags

Recommended for you