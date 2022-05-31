Tennis continues to grow in Tullahoma and the 2022 season was a success. The TMS tennis team consisted of 28 players from West and East Middle Schools. The team included eight graders Eli Martinez, Joaquin Tenaglia Canut, Hope Thomas, Cambree Moyers, Kiley Earhart, Jossalyn Garcia, and Adyson Orr. Seventh grade players were Edward Henry, Maddox Muse, Gage Allen, Hayden Good, Katelyn Bratcher, Aubrey Smith, Isla Scott, Abagail Cotines, Mary Pierce Jordan, Lauren Crowell, and Paisley Vaughn. Sixth graders included Brayton Arant, William Dawe, Carter Woodward, Griffin Moyers, Landon Ennis, Genia Stephens, Navaeh Houghtaling, Jacy Kate Murray, Jordan Campbell, and Lyndlee Jones.
Head Middle School tennis coach, Ashley Abraham, began the season visiting both schools in January, speaking to the students about the sport and schedule. Then the coach met with the interested players and guardians. Much to her surprise, the interest did not thin out and most of the students were present at the meeting. Practices began in February when the weather was still chilly to prepare for matches in March and April.
Coach Abraham stated, “We were always playing whether it was snowing one day or raining the next. But we were able to get plenty of practice in before matches began in March and continued to practice between match days. And it was extremely helpful to have parents volunteering to help with practices. When you have that many players on four courts, you must break them up into groups on each court. Huge thanks to Ryan Woodward for always being willing to help. We really did have a great group of kids and parents.” The team played 10 matches and the schools in their district were Coffee, Harris (Shelbyville), and TMS. They closed the season with a team championship match based on the season standings. The TMS boys played against Shelbyville at THS for the team Championship and won. The TMS boys’ tennis team was named the 2022 Champions. They also took this award home for the year 2021. The TMS girls played against Coffee Co and lost but received second place overall.”
An individual tournament was held on April 30 at Coffee County Raider Academy where all players were able to attend and play. In the individual tournament, Eli Martinez took home the Varsity Boys Singles Championship trophy. Haydon Good was the JV Boys Singles Division Champion. Congratulations to Abagail Cortines for being the last court standing and taking home the JV girl’s singles trophy. Abraham noted, “I’m proud of all the players. This was their chance to shine individually and be in a real tournament. They really did improve so much throughout the season.”
On May 6, Abraham held an awards ceremony at The Atlantic Venue in downtown Tullahoma. Eli Martinez, Hope Thomas, and Cambree Moyers took home the MVP awards. Abraham awarded the 8th graders with medals: Eli Martinez, Joaquin Tenaglia Canut, Hope Thomas, Cambree Moyers, Kiley Earhart, Jossalyn Garcia, and Adyson Orr.
The coach stated, “Most these players played all three years (minus the COVID year) and deserved to be acknowledged for their dedication and love of the sport.”
Undefeated players were Eli Martinez and Gage Allen for the season. The boys received certificates and the Team Championship plate. And the girls received 2nd place team certificates. The rising star player to be on the lookout for is Landon Ennis.
Abraham added, “Many players received awards that night and I am so proud of the hard work they put in. I hope to see them on the court next year.”