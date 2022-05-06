The Tullahoma Middle School Wildcats are heading to sectionals. After defeating the North Gators 8-0, the Wildcats defeated the Coffee County Red Raiders 8-1 to move on in the playoffs.
The Wildcats started their road to the Area 6 championship Monday with a victory over the North Gators. The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead during the first inning. They increased their lead during the bottom of the third with three runs. Alex Bobo, Ben Quick and Lucas Reed all crossed over the plate to put the ‘Cats ahead 4-0 at the end of the third. Sam and Alex Bobo both had hits and scored during the bottom of the fourth. The Wildcats sealed the deal during the bottom of the sixth, scoring another two runs. Alex Bobo and Reed both stepped on the plate.
On the mound, Lukas Taylor hurled five innings to the Gators and only allowed one hit. Taylor had 12 strike outs. Adrian May and Xavier Pogue both threw an inning each.
Without a day of rest, the Wildcats played host to their cross-county rivals the Coffee County Raiders. The Wildcats prevailed with an 8-1 victory.
Reed was on the mound to start the game. The hurler struck out the first batter to start the game, then allowed a hit. Taylor recorded the second out in right field. Reed struck another batter out to end the top of the first inning.
The Wildcats gained a one run lead during the bottom of the first inning. Sam Bobo started the ‘Cats off with a double to right field. Ben Quick grounded out to shortstop, but Bobo was able to score. The Wildcats were ahead 1-0 going into the second inning.
After a single up the middle, the Wildcats turned a double play during the top of the second. Reed struck out another batter to hold the Raiders scoreless.
The Wildcats scored most of their runs during the second inning. Brycen Campbell and Taylor were walked. Corbin Avans hit a ground ball and reached on an error. Campbell was able to score on the same error. Sam Bobo singled to the pitcher and Taylor slid over the plate. Alex Bobo singled to left field and reached second on the error. Avans scored. Reed singled up the middle to score Sam and Alex Bobo. The Wildcats had a 6-0 lead at the end of the second inning.
The Raiders couldn’t get past the Wildcat’s defense during the top of the third. Campbell made a play at second to throw the first out to J. D. Schmisseur. Taylor caught the next two outs in right field.
The Wildcats filled up the bases quickly. Campbell scored after a walk. Alex Bobo walked down the line and Schmisseur crossed the plate to put the Wildcat’s final run on the board.
The Raiders were able to score their only run during the top of the fourth. With two hits and a walk, the bases were full. The Raiders scored on a passed ball.
Ben Quick took over pitching responsibilities during the top of the fifth. Quick pitched four strikeouts during his two innings on the mound. Sam Bobo pitched the final inning and recorded three strikeouts to end the game.
The Wildcat have added Area 6 champions to their accolades this season. The ‘Cats will host their first game of the sectional tournament Wednesday May, 11 at Greene Field.