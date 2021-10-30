The Tullahoma Middle School Cross Country team wrapped up their season Oct. 23 with a visit to Knoxville. The young Wildcats raced at the KYA State meet.
The boys’ team were racing against 521 runners. Gage Allen and Alex Miller placed in the top 100. Allen placed 73rd. Allen ran his two miles in 12:52.24. Miller placed 96th and ran his route in 13:02.74.
Andrew Carmack placed 236th with a time of 14:20.25. Jonas Carter cam in behind him to place 282nd. William Nichols ran his route in 15:32.00 and placed 295. Jackson Ites and Major Montoye both raced also. Ites finished 319th, and Montoye placed 327th.
Katie Gracie Nichols and Jossalyn Garcia both competed at the state level for the girls’ team. Nichols placed 92nd. She ran her two miles in 14:50.16. Garcia placed 113th and ran her route in 15 minutes.