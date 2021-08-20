The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat’s first district match was cut short by Mother Nature as storms hit southern Middle Tennessee, cancelling the game just five minutes short of halftime with the Lady Wildcats down 2-1.
The Lady Wildcats kicked off their regular season with a matchup in Lincoln County against the Lady Falcons. The Lady Falcons brought an experienced team into the tilt, coming off a 3-9-1 overall season last year, ending their season with a tie against Huntland.
The Lady Wildcats started with the ball and attacked the goal fast, having an attempt on goal by Mada Uriate assisted by Amy Johnson in the first 10 minutes of play. The Lady Falcons came back with the same aggression. Tullahoma senior Goalkeeper Kaylee Smith made four saves throughout the first half.
The Lady Falcons were able to hit the back of the net just before the 10-minute mark. The Lady ‘Cats evened the match six minutes later when Adrianna Escamilla floated the ball to the far side of the net, scoring the first and only goal for the Lady Wildcats in the short half.
However, with storms rolling in, Lincoln County netted another ball to make the final score 2-1 just before the game was called due to an approaching thunderstorm.
Since the game was a district match, the Lady Wildcats will have to rematch against the Lady Falcons at a later date. The Lady Wildcats will see the pitch again on Monday with a matchup against Coffee County at East Middle School in the annual Coffee Cup contest. The Lady ‘Cats will be trying to win the cup back this year after losing to the Red Raiders 4-2 last year.