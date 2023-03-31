motlow baseball.jpg

Tucker Allen, a redshirt freshman from Sparta, hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal Motlow’s 12-11 win over Cleveland State last week in the first game of a three-game series at the Driver Baseball Complex.

Motlow (12-15, 4-8) dropped the final two games of the series 9-3 and 11-9 in 10 innings. The Bucks then hosted and beat Scoutz Post Grad 4-3, 11-1 in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Motlow is scheduled to travel to Harriman for a three-game series against TCCAA rival Roane State this weekend.

