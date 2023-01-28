motlow softball team.png

The Motlow Bucks opened the 2023 softball season, traveling to Albertville, Ala., to participate in the Sand Mountain Classic.

The Bucks played Snead State on Friday, Jan. 27 and Southern Union State following the first game at 3 p.m. The third and final game took place on Saturday, Jan. 28, against Bevill State at 10 a.m.

