The Motlow Bucks opened the 2023 softball season, traveling to Albertville, Ala., to participate in the Sand Mountain Classic.
The Bucks played Snead State on Friday, Jan. 27 and Southern Union State following the first game at 3 p.m. The third and final game took place on Saturday, Jan. 28, against Bevill State at 10 a.m.
Head Coach Janice Morey begins her eighth season at the helm of the program with a tough non-conference schedule:
“We are excited about this year’s pre-conference schedule,” said Morey. “We play teams that present different types of challenges. We believe these early season games will prepare us well for the conference season.”
Following their season-opening trip to Alabama, the Bucks will travel to Booneville, MS, for three games at the Tigerfest Tournament. Motlow plays Three Rivers on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m., followed by a game against East Mississippi at 3 p.m. The final game in Booneville is against the host team, Northeast Mississippi, on Friday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m.
Motlow’s final pre-conference road trip will be to Panama City, FL, where they will play a doubleheader against Gulf Coast State on Monday, Feb. 20, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Bucks finally play on their home field on Friday, Feb. 24, when they host Georgia Highlands for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) conference play begins March 3 and 4 when Walters State comes to Motlow for a four-game series. The season ends with a trip to Gallatin to face Volunteer State in a four-game series April 28 and 29. Motlow has a total of 51 games scheduled.
“I have a lot of respect for the coaches and schools in our conference,” added Morey. “The head coaches and assistant coaches do a lot with the resources provided. The four-game conference series format can really stretch your depth.”
Savannah Beard, a sophomore from Knoxville, returns after hitting .348 last season, including 11 runs batted in and 26 stolen bases. Classmate Jordan Lund, from Lynchburg, returns after hitting .362 with 13 runs batted in and 38 stolen bases.
Sophomore Katelyn Helmick, from Chapel Hill, returns as the Bucks’ top power hitter, batting .304 last season with six home runs, eight doubles, and 37 runs batted in. She will hopefully be available in March after offseason surgery.
“When Katelyn returns it will be a big boost for us,” continued Morey. “Her Forrest High School teammate, Karley Daughrity, is expected to help fill the gap for us until Katelyn returns. Burks and Cruit provded pitching reps for us last year and their experience is a big plus for us.
“Several of these sophomores are high-achieving student athletes both in the classroom and on the field,” added Morey. “Our hope is that we bond as a team and develop the chemistry it takes, in both practice and games, to win in this league.”
The incoming freshman class includes Brianna Shelton, Manchester; Mary Bradley, Murfreesboro; Allie Anderson, Glasgow, KY; Michalee Clay, Georgetown, KY; McKenna Miller, Lascassas, TN; Hannah Totaro, Lebanon; Anna Grace Sullivan, Pinson, AL; and Hannah Foster, Smyrna.
“The freshman class is a nice mixture of in-state talent and out-of-state standouts,” said Morey. “The learning curve from high school senior to college freshmen is very challenging. We think this group will adapt quickly and be ready to compete.”