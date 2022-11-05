soccer-tccaa-champs-10272022.jpg

The Motlow Bucks won their second consecutive TCCAA/Region 7 Tournament championship with a 4-0 win over Dyersburg State Thursday afternoon at Franklin County High School in Winchester.

Motlow (15-3) hosted the winner of the Georgia championship, South Georgia State, for the Southeast District title on Nov. 4. The district title game will be played in Winchester with the winner advancing to the NJCAA national tournament. Results of that game were not available at press-time.