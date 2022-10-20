Motlow soccer Janai Hosley

Motlow’s Janai Hosley (center) pushes the ball towards the goal line during the Bucks 6-0 win over Columbia State. Hosley scored a goal and added an assist in the victory. Motlow is wearing pink during October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

 Photo provided

The Motlow Bucks women’s soccer team won the TCCAA conference regular season title and clinched home field throughout the upcoming playoffs with a 6-0 win over Columbia State on Thursday in Winchester.

The regular season title is the fifth for the Bucks (12-2, 6-0) in six years of soccer competition. With the win, Motlow secures the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region VII Tournament and will host any conference playoff games it plays. Due to the NJCAA rotating the Southeast District title game, the Bucks would also host that championship, with the winner advancing to the NJCAA national tournament.