The No. 20 Motlow Bucks closed out the first week of the 2022 women’s soccer season with a narrow 1-0 loss to No. 17 Indian Hills Community College (IA) last Sunday at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro.

The Bucks (1-2) were fresh off a 1-0 win over Wabash Valley College (IL) last Friday in Murfreesboro. Motlow opened the season with a 6-4 loss to Polk State College (FL) on Tuesday in Cochran, Georgia.